The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced revised operating hours across its network on Sunday, November 8, to facilitate travel during Diwali. Metro services will start earlier on select lines and the last trains will depart an hour ahead of the usual schedule across all lines.

The changes are intended to help passengers travelling early in the day while allowing metro staff and commuters to take part in Diwali celebrations in the evening.

Delhi Metro services to start at 6 am on three lines

Under the revised Sunday schedule, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines will begin at 6 am instead of the usual 7 am. The early start will apply to trains departing from terminal stations.

Advertisement

The affected routes include the Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), the Magenta Line (Botanical Garden to Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk) and the Grey Line (Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand).

“On the occasion of Diwali, i.e. 08th November 2026 (Sunday), Metro train services on the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Majlis Park/Shiv Vihar), Magenta Line (Botanical Garden – Krishna Park Ext. & Majlis Park – Deepali Chowk) and Grey Line (Dwarka Kakrola – Dhansa Bus Stand), which normally commence at 7:00 AM on Sundays, will begin one hour earlier at 6:00 AM from terminal stations,” DMRC posted on X.

Last Delhi Metro trains to depart at 10 pm

In another change, the last metro services across all corridors will leave terminal stations at 10 pm on Sunday, compared with the regular departure time of 11 pm. The revised closing time will also apply to the Airport Express Line.

“Further, in view of Diwali celebrations during the evening, the last Metro train service will commence at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines, including the Airport Express Line, instead of the usual last train departure time of 11:00 PM,” added DMRC.

The corporation has asked passengers to plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience due to the revised timings. Commuters can check the complete schedule and real-time service updates through DMRC’s official website and social media accounts.