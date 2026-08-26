Delhi Metro passengers travelling through central Delhi are set to get a new underground connection between Shivaji Stadium and Rajiv Chowk, with an 800-metre-long subway equipped with travelators planned between the two stations.

The passenger-focused link is part of the upcoming underground Shivaji Stadium Metro, where the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has begun the construction work under the Central Vista Corridor. The station is being built under Phase V(A) as part of the existing Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg.

The project will also offer an interchange with the Airport Express Line, thus making Shuvaji Stadium a crucial connectivity point for passengers travelling through central New Delhi.

800-m underground link to Rajiv Chowk

One of the important benefits will be a planned 800-metre underground pedestrian subway connecting Shivaji Stadium with Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. As per the official announcement by the DMRC, the subway will have travelators to provide convenient pedestrian connectivity between the two stations.

Rajiv Chowk is already an interchange station between the Yellow and Blue lines. The proposed subway will allow passengers to use the upcoming Shivaji Stadium pedestrian connectivity to this major interchange.

230-m subway to Airport Express Line

The new Magenta Line station will also be integrated with the existing Shivaji Stadium Airport Express Line station through a separate 230-metre long underground subway, DMRC mentioned.

This will allow passengers to interchange between the new station and the Airport Express corridor.

DMRC mentioned that the Shivaji Stadium station is likely to benefit employees working in surrounding areas, devotees visiting Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, school students and commuters travelling on the Airport Express Line.

Why will Shivaji Stadium station be 38 metres deep?

Construction of the new station will involve work at considerable depth. The diaphragm wall will extend to around 38 metres , which DMRC said is equivalent to the height of a 12-storey building.

The depth is necessary because the new station will be constructed below the existing Airport Express Line alignment.

The scale of work will also result in substantial construction vehicle movement. Around 3,000 cubic metres of concrete per month will require approximately 500 transit mixer trips. The excavation of nearly 15,000 cubic metres a month will involve around 750 dumper trips, or about 25 dumper trips per day, for disposal of excavated material.

DMRC stated that measures including covering excavated material, preventing material spillage, wheel washing and immediate cleaning of affected roads will be used to minimise inconvenience and help maintain smooth traffic flow.

Afcons Infrastructure Limited has been assigned for the construction work.

Delhi LC terms it as a ‘major milestone‘

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who attended the event, called the start of work a “major milestone for Delhi Metro”.

“Having seen Delhi before the Metro existed, its expansion has truly transformed the city,” the LG added, as per the DMRC. He further added that the administration remained committed to providing the support and cooperation needed for Delhi Metro’s continued progress and expansion.

Central Vista Corridor to have nine stations

The 9.913-km Central Vista Corridor will have nine underground stations, namely Shivaji Stadium, Kartavya Bhawan, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, India Gate, Baroda House, War Memorial-High Court, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.

Construction at Central Secretariat station under the same corridor commenced on June 24, 2026. DMRC also mentioned that the corridor will boost connectivity to key government offices, national memorials, judicial institutions and convention facilities across central New Delhi.