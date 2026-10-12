Passengers planning to travel through Central Delhi on Monday may face inconvenience as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced temporary entry and exit restrictions at six metro stations because of security issues. As per the official announcements, the restrictions will remain in effect from 6 am to 4 pm on October 12, 2026.

The impacted routes include Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road. However, passengers will still be able to change metro lines at the affected interchange stations, as DMRC confirmed that interchange will remain available.

The curtailment comes amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital following Congress’s call for a protest march towards the Supreme Court.

Delhi Metro station closures: Check full list

According to DMRC’s official post on X, entry and exit services at the following six stations will remain shut during the notified period.

Metro station Closure timings Patel Chowk 6 am to 4 pm Janpath 6 am to 4 pm Rajiv Chowk 6 am to 4 pm Mandi House 6 am to 4 pm Central Secretariat 6 am to 4 pm Barakhamba Road 6 am to 4 pm

Passengers planning to enter or exit the metro network at these stations during the curtailment period will need to use alternative stations.

What has DMRC stated about the restrictions?

In its post on Monday, DMRC stated, “Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 6:00 AM till 4:00 pm on 12th October, 2026.”

The corporation also said security agencies would review the situation and issue further updates as developments unfold. “However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations,” DMRC mentioned.

This means commuters using stations like Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Mandi House to switch between metro lines can continue to use interchange services despite the entry and exit restrictions.

Delhi traffic advisory: Diversions likely from 6 am

Apart from the metro restrictions, road commuters may also face disruptions across New Delhi and Central Delhi on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory warning that vehicle movement could be affected at several major roads, intersections and flyovers.

The traffic police stated, “In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on the following stretches in Delhi on 12.10.2026.”

The advisory states that diversions will be introduced from 6 am, depending on the prevailing situation.

Motorists have been advised to allow additional travel time and check traffic updates before leaving.

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Why have security restrictions been imposed in Delhi?

Opposition leaders and Members of Parliament are expected to march towards the Supreme Court on Monday morning.

The demonstration has been called over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and demands for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the protest.

What should Delhi Metro commuters do?

Passengers travelling to central Delhi during the notified restriction period should check whether their destination is among the six affected stations.

Those who normally board or exit trains at these stations should consider alternative stations and allow additional time for their journeys.

Commuters changing lines at the affected interchange stations can continue to use the interchange facilities, as confirmed by DMRC.

Passengers are also advised to follow the latest updates from DMRC’s official X account.