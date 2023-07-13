Delhi Metro Alert! DMRC closes entry and exit of Yamuna Bank Metro Station due to flooding – Details here

Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and the resultant inundation of low-lying areas, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday (July 13) closed the entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station. The statement from the Delhi Metro said that the Yamuna Bank Metro Station is “currently inaccessible” while adding that the interchange facility is still available.

Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 13, 2023

“Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available,” DMRC said in a tweet.

Constant rains in the past several days in Delhi and adjacent areas have caused the Yamuna to surge in water level. The water level in the river was at a record 208.48 m at 8 am on Thursday. The rising water has affected not just the movement of Delhi Metro, but also the vehicular movement.

Traffic movement affected in several parts of Delhi

The overflowing Yamuna River has caused traffic problems at several locations in the national capital. Heavy traffic was witnessed on the Ring Road between the Monastery and the ISBT Kashmere Gate. “Traffic movement is affected on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near Railway Under Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch,” tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

In the event of flooding at the ISBT Kashmiri Gate, buses from Ghaziabad would be diverted to the Seelampur Metro Station. Other vehicular traffic from Ghaziabad will be detoured to Pushta Road, Delhi Traffic Police informed.

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory and imposed restrictions on vehicular movement. According to the advisory, traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara The commuters are advised to avoid the roads and plan their journey accordingly.

Moreover, the entry of non-destined commercial vehicles has been stopped in Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway. The advisory also stated that no commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan, the advisory said.

(With agency inputs)