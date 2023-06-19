The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working tirelessly to complete the construction work of Phase 4 corridor. In this context, the new Aerocity Metro station on the Aerocity – Tughlakabad Silver Line corridor will have the longest platform among all Phase 4 stations.

Length of Aerocity Metro station:-

The Aerocity Metro station will have a 289 metres long platform. Generally, the length of underground Metro stations in Phase 4 corridor is about 225 metres.

Reasons behind the long platforms:-

The Aerocity Metro station has been carefully designed to accommodate the anticipated passenger traffic since in the future. The station is going to play a very important role in the near future.

Interchange facility:-

The Aerocity metro station will have a triple interchange facility – the existing High-Speed Airport Express Line, the Silver Line, and the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor to Gurugram, Manesar and Alwar.

Depth of Aerocity Metro station:-

The metro station will come up at a depth of 23 metres. This is to ensure seamless connectivity between the three lines.

To act as ‘Terminal Station’:-

Also Read Good News for Delhi Metro commuters! DMRC launches encroachment removal drive to provide barrier free movement for commuters



The Aerocity Metro station on Phase 4 corridor will be a terminal station. This will provide direct connectivity from the NCR City of Faridabad along with South Delhi to West Delhi and especially, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI airport).

Significance of Tughlakabad-Aerocity Corridor:-

On completion, the new Tughlakabad-Aerocity Corridor will enhance the connectivity of the city’s rapid transit system. The corridor will address the increasing transportation demands on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Chattarpur Extension and Mahipal Pur area.

The corridor will serve as a lifeline for the commuters by reducing travel time between the two places. This will also offer a reliable and efficient mode of transportation. The people living in South Delhi, Faridabad and Noida can easily reach the Delhi airport at a faster speed.