From Sunday, parts of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut will enjoy seamless and fast connectivity via the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. In a major boost to regional connectivity in the NCR, the full 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will open to the public from February 22 .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two services from Shatabdi Nagar — a Namo Bharat train towards Sarai Kale Khan and a Meerut Metro train, which he is expected to ride.

With the commissioning of the final section, the entire high-speed corridor from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut will become operational. Currently, a 55-km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South is in service.

Delhi to Meerut travel time set to drop significantly

The Sarai Kale Khan station, one of the largest and most important hubs on the network, will also be inaugurated. Once fully operational, the corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 58 minutes. The corridor will now offer a fast and reliable alternative to road travel which currently takes around 2 hours.

The Namo Bharat trains, which currently run at a frequency of 15 minutes, will operate every 10 minutes after full commissioning. There are plans to increase frequency further during peak hours.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: List of stations and timings

The Meerut section includes a mix of elevated and underground infrastructure. Elevated stations include Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North and Modipuram, while Meerut Central, Bhaisali and Begumpul are underground. The Modipuram depot will serve as a major operational hub for the corridor.

The project, whose foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in March 2019, has been opened in phases. The first priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot became operational in October 2023.

Services are expected to run from 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays and Saturdays and from 8 am to 10 pm on Sundays. Integrated ticketing and seamless interchange between Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro services aim to provide smooth, high-speed mobility across the Delhi–Meerut region.