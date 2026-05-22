The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has started the process of bringing more retail and convenience facilities to the Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station by inviting bids for commercial spaces inside the station premises on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor.

Under the new plan, NCRTC is offering nearly 818 square metres of commercial space spread across eight locations on the ground floor of the station. The spaces will be given on licence for periods ranging from 9 to 15 years.

Officials said the move is aimed at improving commuter convenience by creating easy access to food outlets, cafes, convenience stores and other daily-use services directly inside the station complex.

Retail spaces planned inside station premises

According to NCRTC, the available spaces range from small units of around 17 square metres to larger areas of nearly 247 square metres. These spaces are being offered on an “as is, where is” basis through an e-tendering process.

The commercial units can be used for multiple purposes including food and beverage outlets, pod services, retail stores, service centres and other commuter-focused businesses.

Officials believe these facilities will help passengers save time during travel while also improving comfort and safety inside the station area. Apart from daily commuters, residents and visitors from nearby localities are also expected to benefit from the new retail facilities.

The last date for bid submission has been fixed as June 17. Detailed tender information has been uploaded on NCRTC’s website and the CPP portal for Central Public Sector Enterprises.

Sarai Kale Khan emerging as major transit hub

Sarai Kale Khan is one of the biggest stations on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor and is gradually developing into a major multi-modal transport hub in Delhi.

The station already has direct connectivity with Delhi Metro Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and the Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT, along with access to Ring Road.

Recently, NCRTC also operationalised a 280-metre-long covered foot overbridge equipped with travelators connecting the station directly to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, making interchanges smoother for passengers.

Officials said the station’s central location, expected high footfall and strong transport connectivity make it an attractive destination for commercial activity and transit-oriented development.

NCRTC said the larger goal is to transform Namo Bharat stations from simple transit points into vibrant urban spaces offering shopping, services and improved commuter experiences while also generating additional non-fare revenue and employment opportunities.