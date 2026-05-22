If you are someone who travels daily on the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor and often finds yourself stuck on platforms or missing trains due to heavy rush during peak hours, then there’s some relief finally coming your way.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced eight additional trips starting today to manage the growing passenger demand. Through this initiative, the authority aims to reduce crowding, shorten waiting times, and make peak-hour travel smoother and more comfortable for commuters.

Additional trip schedule: Train to run in morning & Evening peaks

As per the revised schedule issued by the NCRTC, four extra train trips will operate during the morning peak hours from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and four services will run during the evening peak window from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut South, improving frequency during high-demand travel periods.

Delhi to Meerut in 45 Minutes: Game-changer for commuters

The Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor has made daily travel between the two cities much quicker and more dependable. A trip that earlier took several hours by road now takes only about 45 to 50 minutes, which saves a lot of time and energy.

For people who travel every day, it has reduced the problem of traffic jams and long delays, especially during busy hours. The trains are also modern and comfortable, with AC coaches and comfortable seating, which makes the journey easier and more convenient.

ALSO READ Bengaluru Metro Purple Line faces 45-minute delay after metal sheets fall on tracks during rain

Planning a Journey now? Here’s what you need to know

The Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat project is a completely operational high-speed rail link corridor that connects Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad, covering a distance of 82 km. Designed for fast and efficient regional travel, the corridor drastically cut down travel time between the two cities. It currently features a total of 16 Namo Bharat stations spread across the route.

Stations on the Corridor: Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai (EPE), Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begum Pul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North and Modipuram.