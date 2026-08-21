Delhi is set for a major infrastructure transformation under the Delhi Master Plan 2047 (MPD-2047), with plans to revamp Kartavya Path, place Dwarka as a new investment hub and develop Narela as a education hub. The roadmap also proposes new road corridors, multimodal transit hubs and large-scale restoration of the Yamuna floodplains.

Unveiled by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, MPD-2047 plans out a long-term framework for the Capital’s transport, commercial and industrial spaces, green infrastructure and public amenities.

At the event, Manohar Lal stated that considering Delhi’s increasing population and the requirement for holistic development, the Master Plan would prove to be a “milestone in shaping the future of the national capital.”

Kartavya Path revamp, new national museum planned

The Master Plan proposes strengthening Delhi’s administrative and ceremonial core by redeveloping Kartavya Path as world-class public and cultural space.

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As per PIB, the Yuge Yugeen National Museum, planned over around 1.25 lakh sq m, is also foreseen as a landmark cultural institution.

About 1500 heritage assets are proposed for conservation. The plan will also expedite the adaptive reuse of heritage buildings as hotels, museums, libraries, offices and cultural spaces, while retaining their historic character.

Narela education hub, Dwarka investment hub

In Narela, 138 hectares of land have been reserved for the development of public and private universities, with the area proposed as a world-class education hub.

Meanwhile, Dwarka has been projected as Delhi’s international gateway and a new investment hub. It will be supported by infrastructure for IT, industrial parks, data centres and start-ups.

The plan will also allow more flexible zoning in industrial areas, including provisions for big-box retail, warehousing, e-commerce, co-working spaces, warehousing and data centres.

600-km road network, high-density corridor along UER-II

Nearly 200 sq km is intended for planned urban expansion under the Land Pooling Policy, backed by a 600-km road network.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will develop roads measuring 30 metres and wider upfront.

A 250-metre wide High Density Corridor is proposed along Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), with Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of up to 400. Sector 8B of Zone P-II, covering Gadi Khasro and Ibrahimpur, is the first notified sector and is ready for implementation.

Development of UER-I, UER-II and UER-II is also proposed to enhance intra-city and inter-state connectivity.

Mutinodal hubs at Anand Bihar, Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan

For commuters, MPD-2047 proposes multimodal transit hubs integrating the Metro, RRTS buses, intermediate public transport , walking and cycling networks.

As per PTI, these hubs are planned at Anand Vihar, Kashmiri Gate and Sarai Kale Khan. The plan also provides for a unified parking management system and relaxed FAR rules for various categories.

A unified Metropolitan Transport Authority is proposed to make a single framework for integrated transport planning, implementation, development and enforcement.

Yamuna floodplains to get 52-km cycle track

Nearly 1,700 hectares of Yamuna floodplains are proposed for protection, conservation and ecological restoration through 13 major projects.

A 52 km cycle track will be developed along the floodplain. A Green Connect Network is also proposed to strengthen ecological links through ecological corridors, urban forests, biodiversity parks and indigenous plantations.

Expansion of sewage treatment plants and sewage infrastructure is planned to enhance water quality and support efforts for a cleaner Yamuna.

Commercial spaces, approvals to get new framework

Commercial centres will be permitted to undergo redevelopment on plots of at least 1,000 sq m with incentivised FAR. Mixed-use development is proposed along roads with Right of Way of 30 metres and above.

The plan also seeks to simplify regulations by reducing use premises from 133 to 45, alongside online approvals and Geographic Information System (GIS) based planning.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta mentioned that the plan takes into account residential colonies, low-density areas, educational infrastructure, growing transport needs and pollution.

Terming MPD-2047 a roadmap for a developed Delhi, Gupta described it as a promise of “systematic, convenient, and better Delhi for our future generations.” She also said higher FAR would open new path for redevelopment.