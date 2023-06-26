scorecardresearch
Delhi man sets Guinness World Record! Covers 286 metro stations in 15 hours

The Delhi-based freelance researcher set a Guinness World Record by travelling to all Delhi Metro stations in 15 hours and 22 minutes.

Written by FE Online
Shashank Manu
Shashank set the record in 2021, however, he received the certification officially in April this year after a mix up that saw the honour being credited to the revenue inspector with Delhi Metro. (Twitter)

Most of the Delhiites consider travelling in a metro a mundane and tiring task to get to places, but a Delhi-based freelance researcher turned it into a golden opportunity and smashed a Guinness World Record.

Shashank Manu has set a Guinness World Record for covering all 286 metro stations of the Capital city within 15 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds.

Shashank set the record in 2021, however, he received the certification officially in April this year after a mix-up that saw the honour being credited to the revenue inspector with Delhi Metro. It took several months of back-and-forth between Shashank and the Guinness World Records to set the record straight.

Shashank, who has travelled to over 70 countries, got his name imprinted into the Guinness World Records for the no-mean feat.

The Delhi-based researcher started his record-breaking journey in Delhi metro at 5 am from DMRC’s blue line and completed his journey at 8:30 pm at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station on the green line. 

The Delhi Metro is amongst the world’s busiest metro networks with a daily ridership of over 17 lakhs. The Delhi Metro has 10 lines comprising 286 metro stations covering the extensive 348.12 km network.

Notably, this is not the first time Shantanu has created a world record. Earlier, as well he has three Guinness world records under his name like ‘Most Places of Worship Visited in a Month’ under which he visited 76 places of worship (of different religions) in just three days to promote interfaith peace. Shantanu has also created a 24-hour marathon museum visit record.

Delhi Metro
DMRC

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 14:38 IST

