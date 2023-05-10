Delhi gets Monsoon ready! Chalks out measures to fix waterlogged problem and more – Here’s what govt plans

The Delhi government has chalked out a plan to fix the waterlogging problem in the national capital during the rainy season. The various government departments such as the Public Works Department (PWD), the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), DDA and NDMC are working round the clock to prevent waterlogging and other issues during this monsoon.

On Tuesday, a high-level review meeting was held in presence of PWD minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal.

The meeting focused on the potential solutions to get rid of the waterlogging situation across the city.

The government has also planned certain measures so that the people would not face any issues due to waterlogging. These are –

Installation of more than 1,000 permanent pumps

Helpline for complaints related to waterlogging

Joint inspections of waterlogging hotspots

Desilting of drains

Construction of new drains

Central control room to monitor waterlogged areas 24*7 through CCTV Cameras

The government has asked PWD to work as a nodal agency and to coordinate with other departments in times of waterlogged situation. The officials have also been directed to remain vigilant to prevent the Khadar region from floods.

The government has also decided to install alarms at all sewage pumping stations in the city. The sensor installed in this device will send an alert to senior officials when the sewage level reaches a certain level.

The government has also targeted to complete the first phase of desilting work by the end of this month. Some of the major drains creating problems in the national capital during the monsoon season are – Escape drain number 1, Bihari Pur Nala, Band Nala, Relief Drain, Kiradi Suleman Nagar Drain, Pankha Road Drain, and Nasirpur.