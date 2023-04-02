DDA working on ‘Walkability Plan’ for renovated Mathura Road – These areas in Delhi might get covered under the scheme

The refurbished Bhairon Marg-Mathura Road stretch is anticipated to incorporate features to assist the differently abled and elderly, such as wider footpaths, refuge space, and roads designed for universal access. These modifications are part of a ‘Walkability Plan’. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) presented the larger Purana Qila – Pragati Maidan corridor plan, which Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena reviewed last month and requested to be finalized soon, incorporating all pending concerns.

The renovated Bhairon Marg-Mathura Road complex houses important destinations such as Purana Qila, Pragati Maidan, Delhi Zoo, ITPO, and Sher Shah Suri Gate. The walkability initiative aims to build or improve pedestrian infrastructure so that more people can walk around the city for recreation or health reasons.

Which areas will fall under ‘Walkability Plan’?

The current plan includes major roads such as Mathura Road, Sikandara Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Tilak Road, Purana Qila Road, Bhairon Marg, Sher Shah Road, and Subramania Bharati Marg, news agency PTI reported. It also takes into account the Pragati Maidan metro station, as well as the Tilak Bridge and Pragati Maidan railway stations, the report further stated.

The DDA approved the walkability plan for the area surrounding Mandi House and the Mandi House metro station, which includes radials such as Barakhamba Road, Tansen Marg, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Sikandra Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Copernicus Marg, and Ferozshah Road.

Improving pedestrian and traffic circulation around institutions

Apart from serving areas such as the Bengali Market, Hamdard Nagar, and Todarmal Road, it will improve pedestrian and traffic circulation around institutions such as the National School of Drama, Modern School, Lady Irwin College, Mandi House, Lalit Kala Academy, and the Embassy of Nepal.

Also Read HFCL wins order worth Rs 283 cr from Gujarat Metro Rail Corp

The Mandi House metro interchange, Tilak Bridge railway station, and HRTC bus stand will also be integrated, the urban body said on March 20.