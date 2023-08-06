Coimbatore’s Smart City Project: Here’s how 7 historic lakes got a new lease of life!

In the heart of Coimbatore, a once polluted and encroached Periyakulam Lake, spreading across 300 acres, has undergone a remarkable transformation. Thanks to the visionary Coimbatore Smart City project, seven of the city’s age-old lakes, historically used for irrigation, have been revived and rejuvenated.

Coimbatore‘s Municipal Commissioner, M Prathap, who also serves as the CEO of Coimbatore Smart City, presented a PowerPoint on Friday detailing the city’s ambitious initiatives at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), reported PTI. The project, which commenced in 2017, aimed not only to restore the lakes’ natural ecosystem but also to create vibrant recreational spaces in this rapidly developing city.

Over 92% of the Smart City project is already complete, with the remaining work scheduled for completion by September. The lakes’ revival incurred a cost of approximately Rs 350 crore. These lakes, built by the Chola kings in the 8th century, now serve as hubs for recreational activities, drawing people from various walks of life, including IT professionals, seeking relaxation amidst the beauty of nature.

Revival of Periyakulam Lakefront

The Periyakulam Lakefront, the largest lake in Coimbatore, boasts enchanting artworks, cycle tracks, and amphitheaters for cultural events. The once-neglected lake, covered in hyacinth with a pungent stench, now attracts visitors for boating, jet skiing, and other water sports.

Moreover, the lakes’ restoration has also attracted migratory birds to the area. Water treatment plants have significantly improved water quality, while sculptures made from municipal metallic waste adorn the Periyakulam lakefront, adding to its charm. Additionally, plans are in place for a captivating light and sound show on the water screen.

Besides Periyakulam, the Smart City project also revitalized six other lakes, transforming Coimbatore’s landscape and offering its residents a per capita public space availability of 4.9 sqm, as compared to the previous 2.17 sqm. Illegal encroachments on the lakefronts have been completely removed, and approximately 28 acres of land have been reclaimed for public use.

The restoration has brought about a surge in active lifestyles, with thousands of people now flocking to the lakefronts for daily activities like walking, jogging, cycling, yoga, and sports. With boating facilities, food courts, and bird-watching towers, the lakefronts have become cherished gathering spots.

Coimbatore Smart City envisions these rejuvenated lakes and their surroundings becoming a major attraction for tourists, encouraging them to stay longer in the city and explore its numerous offerings beyond the transit purpose. The success of this ambitious project stands as a testament to the power of thoughtful urban planning and environmental rejuvenation.

(With inputs from PTI)