Delhi Metro Stations Closed, Full List: Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s planned protest on Saturday, October 10, according to an official communication, reported ANI.

The restrictions are proposed in view of the youth-led demonstration at Jantar Mantar over alleged “vote theft”. In a letter dated Thursday, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take precautionary measures at identified stations, citing the possibility of unruly crowds moving towards sensitive locations in the New Delhi district.

The proposed measures are scheduled to begin at 9 pm on Friday and continue on October 10 until the situation normalises. However, the police communication requests these arrangements and does not, by itself, confirm that DMRC has approved or implemented the closures.

Full list of 57 Delhi Metro stations that may be affecteds

The stations named in the communication include several key interchange points and stations serving central Delhi, as well as locations across other parts of the city.

The list includes Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Seelampur, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West, among others.

Delhi Police has asked the DMRC to issue the necessary directions to its officers and staff to implement the proposed arrangements. The measures are intended to manage passenger movement and prevent crowds from moving towards sensitive areas during the protest.

Commuters should check official DMRC updates before travelling, particularly if their journeys involve central Delhi or any of the stations identified by the police. The proposed restrictions are to remain in place until the situation normalises.

CJP protest on October 10: Activist alleges detentions ahead of march

The CJP has announced a youth-led protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged “vote theft”. Ahead of the demonstration, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke alleged that several activists had been detained across the country.

Dipke said the alleged detentions would not stop the protest and announced his intention to reach Delhi and march towards Jantar Mantar.

“Thousands of youngsters have been detained across country by the BJP Govt ahead of our October 10 protest. This intimidation is not going to work, Modi. The youth of this country are no longer scared of you. I’ll be landing in Delhi tomorrow and will march to Jantar Mantar, come what may,” he posted on X.

The proposed Metro restrictions come amid heightened security preparations ahead of the demonstration. The final status of station closures and train frequency changes will depend on the measures implemented by DMRC following the police request.