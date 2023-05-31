Cities of Future! FM reviews progress under NICDIT, urges states to focus on revolutionising India with Smart Industrial Cities

Smart Industrial Corridor Development: As Narendra Modi government completes nine years, various ministries are reviewing progress in key areas. As part of the exercise, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently took stock of various projects under the aegis of National Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). The NICDIT is India’s most ambitious infrastructure programme which aims to create futuristic smart green industrial cities with sustainable ‘plug n play’ and information and communications technology (ICT) -enabled utilities.

Besides senior officials from different ministries, the review meeting also saw the attendance of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Niti Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery, and Shipping Minister Sarbanand Sonwal, with 16 states participating in dual mode.

NICDIT progress review: What did the meet entail?

The government has been constantly working and pushing for development of industrial corridors and smart cities in the country. According to PTI, Sitharaman during the meeting reiterated that all state governments should work together as one team to overcome the issues that are posing as challenges in developing industrial corridors and that there should be no politicisation of economic development.

The report further said that Special Secretary DPIIT informed during the review meeting that many road shows and round table conferences are being organised with the international associations at different places with the support of special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and states.

The Finance Ministry in a series of tweets stated that multi-modal connectivity is being provided by various ministries under schemes like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, National Waterways, Dedicated Freight Corridors and national gas grid etc, for the development of Industrial Corridor nodes.

FM’s another tweet stated that Sitharaman during the meeting also emphasised on development of freight corridors, railways and expressway so that it leads to further industrialisation and economic development in the country.

The projects under NICDIT fall under the overall framework of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan NMP. The plan aims to create quality infrastructure and attract investments for the manufacturing sector and strengthen India’s position in Global Value Chains.