Chirag Delhi flyover repair work delayed by rains, likely to open for traffic by April 1 – Detail inside

An official stated on Saturday that the ongoing repair work on the Chirag Delhi flyover has been delayed by a few days due to recent rains in the city. PWD Minister Atishi has asked staff to ensure that it is available for traffic by April 1.

The minister, during her second visit to the flyover on Saturday, asked the staff to maintain one lane of the overpass open for traffic during repair work. This was also Atishi’s second visit to the site in a week. During her visit, she noticed that maintenance work was running two days behind schedule due to unexpected rainfall in the previous three days.

“The PWD minister instructed the officials to expedite the maintenance work on the first part of the flyover and prepare to open it for traffic by April 1,” said a Delhi government statement. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover, Atishi said. “Our priority is to get the people of Delhi traffic-free. PWD is working on a war footing in this direction and will complete the maintenance work of the Chirag Delhi flyover soon so that people can get relief from traffic,” she added.

‘Prepare action plan’

During the joint inspection with PWD and Delhi Police officials, she directed them to develop an action plan for better traffic management during the maintenance of both phases of work. The Chirag Delhi flyover is undergoing maintenance, and a section of the flyover has been closed to traffic, resulting in increased traffic congestion. The repair work was meant to be completed in 50 days, according to PWD authorities.