Chennai Metro’s Yellow Line has opened for passengers, bringing Metro connectivity to 11 elevated stations between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani. Passenger services on the approximately 15-km stretch commenced on Sunday, October, 2026 under Phase 2, Corridor 4 (Stage 1A) of the Chennai Metro Rail project.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) official release, regular services started on Monday, October 12, with trains offering services from 7 am to 9 pm in both directions. The newly operational section provides another public transport option for commuters travelling through Poonamallee, Porur, Iyappanthangal, Vadapalani and Kattupakkam.

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Chennai Metro Yellow Line: Key updates

Route: Poonamallee Bypass to Vadapalani, spanning approximately 15 km.

Stations: 11 elevated Metro stations are now operational.

Frequency: Metro services will be available every 10 minutes during Monday-Saturday peak hours and every 15 minutes during non-peak hours, Sundays and holidays.

Timings: Trains provide services between 7 am and 9 pm daily.

Chennai Metro Yellow Line: Check the full list of 11 stations

The newly opened section interlinks Poonamallee Bypass with Vadapalani through 11 stations. Passengers can check the complete station list below when planning their journeys.

No. Metro station 1 Poonamallee Bypass 2 Poonamallee Bus Stand 3 Poonamallee Government Hospital 4 Karayanchavadi 5 Kumananchavadi 6 Kattupakkam 7 Iyappanthangal 8 Thelliyaragaram 9 Porur Bypass 10 Porur Junction 11 Vadapalani

The operational section offers Metro connectivity to these locations along the Poonamallee- Vadapalani corridor.

Chennai Metro Yellow Line timings and train frequency

CMRL also announced separate train frequencies for peak and non-peak hours. From Monday to Saturday, passengers will get a train every 10 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours.

During other operating hours, trains will provide services at 15-minute intervals. On Sundays and holidays, the frequency will remain every 15 minutes throughout the day.

Days Operating hours Train frequency Monday–Saturday 8 am–11 am Every 10 minutes Monday–Saturday 5 pm–8 pm Every 10 minutes Monday–Saturday 7 am–8 am Every 15 minutes Monday–Saturday 11 am–5 pm Every 15 minutes Monday–Saturday 8 pm–9 pm Every 15 minutes Sundays and holidays 7 am–9 pm Every 15 minutes

Last train timing: The final train will leave at 9 pm from both Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani Metro stations.

What new passenger facilities are available?

Along with new connectivity, CMRL also underlined several facilities launched at the 11 elevated stations to make passenger journeys more convenient. As per the official announcement, ticket-checking machines are equipped with card-tap and QR-code scanning options. Ticket vending machines are also available to help passengers buy tickets through self-service systems.

Another highlighted service is the installation of platform screen doors at elevated stations, providing a physical barrier along the platform edge to enhance passenger safety. Underlining the new facilities, Chennai Metro Rail in its official post on X stated, “We have upgraded the way you travel.”

Yellow Line passenger services commence regular services from today

The new Metro Section started passenger services at 4 pm on October 11, with trains providing services until 9 pm on the opening day. From October 12, CMRL started its regular 7 am-9 pm operating schedule.

Announcing the beginning of services, Chennai Metro Rail stated, “Doors are officially open today for a brand new journey!”

With the Poonamallee Bypass-Vadapalani section now functional, passengers travelling along this corridor can use the new Metro service and plan their journeys according to the announced train timings and frequencies.