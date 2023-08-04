Chennai Metro sees surge in ridership; Tamil Nadu government to acquire 28 more trains to meet future demand – Details inside

The ridership of Chennai Metro experienced a significant increase in July, reaching 82.53 lakh passengers compared to 74.06 lakh in June. According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the highest single-day ridership record was set on July 28, with 3,08,495 passengers using the metro service.

In the first seven months of 2023, the rapid transit system saw a total of 4.95 crore passengers using its services, reported The Indian Express. The CMRL data also highlights a notable surge in passenger numbers during peak hours in the morning and evening.

Officials attribute this rise in ridership to the hassle-free experience that Chennai Metro provides. The CMRL has been offering a 20 per cent discount on Metro travel cards and mobile QR Code ticketing options, including single, return, group tickets, and QR trip passes. Additionally, passengers have the convenience of booking their tickets through the CMRL WhatsApp ticketing system at +91 83000 86000.

Tamil Nadu to acquire 28 more rakes to cater to rising demand

In view of the growing demand, the Tamil Nadu government has approved a plan to procure 28 more six-coach trains to cater to future passenger needs.

“After assessing the additional rolling stone requirement for Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I Network Operations to cater to the future passenger demand in the year 2028, it has been decided to procure additional 28 rakes of 6-coach trains for Phase I operations at an estimated cost of Rs 2,820.90 crore with the funding from multilateral funding agencies,” a release from the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department of the Tamil Nadu government noted.

Currently, Chennai Metro operates two fully functional lines – the Blue Line connecting Wimco Nagar Depot to Chennai International Airport and the Green Line between MGR Central and St Thomas Mount. Besides these, there are three lines currently under construction – the Purple Line between Madhavaram Milk Colony and Siruseri Sipcot 2, the Orange Line between Poonamallee Bypass and Lighthouse, and the Red Line between Madhavaram Milk Colony and Sholinganallur.