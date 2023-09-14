scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Chennai Metro Rail signs Rs 4,000-crore contract for constructing 12 full underground metro stations – Read details

The agreements will involve the construction of 12 full underground metro stations and 4 underground metro station works other than diaphragm wall from Kilpauk Metro to Taramani.

Written by Aishwarya Awasthi
Chennai Metro latest news, metro, Chennai metro, metro news, Chennai news, Chennai Metro Rail signs Rs 4058.20 cr contract with RVNL
A Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued on June 20 for corridor 3 for Rs 1730.60 crore, Rs 1461.97 for corridor 4 and Rs 865.63 crore for corridor 5. (Twitter)

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that it signed three contract agreements with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for a combined value of Rs 4058.20 crore on September 13, 2023.

The agreements will involve the construction of 12 full underground metro stations and 4 underground metro station works other than diaphragm wall from Kilpauk Metro to Taramani.

A Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued on June 20 for corridor 3 for Rs 1730.60 crore, Rs 1461.97 for corridor 4 and Rs 865.63 crore for corridor 5, a press release by Chennai Metro Rail said. The combined value of all the three works has been estimated at Rs 4058.20 crore. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding all three packages, the press release added.

Also Read
Also Read

This reportedly marks the first contract signed for corridor 5 by CMRL.

The contract agreement was signed in the presence of MA Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL, T Archunan, Director (Projects) from Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), and Kamalakara Reddy, Chief Project Manager from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

Chennai Metro’s ridership

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited earlier announced that it recorded the highest monthly ridership recorded this year in August. More than 85 lakh commuters boarded the metro trains last month.

Also Read

The ridership recorded by CMRL in January was 66,07,458, in February it stood at 63,69,282. This was followed by 69,99,341 in March; 66,85,432 in April; 72,68,007 in May; 74,06,876 in June; 82,53,692 in July. 

The CMRL recorded the highest passenger flow for August on August 11, with 3,29,920 passengers.

More Stories on
infrastructure

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 19:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS