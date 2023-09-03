scorecardresearch
Chennai Metro Rail hits all-time high in monthly ridership – A detailed analysis of passenger flow since inception

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
Last year, 6,09,87,765 passengers used the Chennai Metro.   

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has marked a momentous milestone in its history. In August, it recorded the highest passenger flow. More than 85 lakh commuters boarded the metro trains last month. This is the highest monthly ridership recorded this year. In an official statement, the CMRL conveyed its appreciation to the passengers. “CMRL wishes to thank its passengers for their continuous support and cooperation,” it said.

A look at ridership details of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) from January 2023 to August 2023:-

In January, a total of 66,07,458 have travelled followed by 63,69,282 in February; 69,99,341 in March; 66,85,432 in April; 72,68,007 in May; 74,06,876 in June; 82,53,692 in July and 85,89,977 in August. On August 11, the CMRL recorded the highest passenger flow for the month, with 3,29,920 passengers.

So far, a total of 15,88,08,208 passengers have travelled in Chennai Metro between 29th June 2015 to 31st December 2022. A total of 2,80,52,357 passengers travelled between June 29, 2015 to December 31, 2018. In 2019, 3,28,13,628 passengers boarded the metro trains while in 2020, it witnessed a significant reduction in ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Metro Train services were suspended from March 2020 – September 2020 and from May 2021 – June 2021. Thus, in 2020, 1,18,56,982 passengers travelled on metro trains followed by 2,53,03,383 passengers in 2021. Last year, 6,09,87,765 passengers used the Chennai Metro.   

About Chennai Metro Rail Limited:-

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited commenced its commercial operations on June 29, 2015, and has become the lifeline for the people of Chennai. It is a Joint Venture of Government of India and Government of Tamil Nadu with equal equity holding. The latest passenger statistics demonstrate that CMRL has emerged as the safest, most efficient, and fastest mode of transportation in the capital of Tamil Nadu.

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 09:05 IST

