Cheers for cricket lovers! Kolkata Metro to operate special trains for IPL matches

For the convenience of metro commuters, Kolkata Metro has decided to run additional trains for the upcoming ‘IPL matches‘ and ‘Good Friday’. The move will facilitate the people residing in the city of joy.

IPL Match:-

For the cricket lovers, the city’s rapid transit system has decided to run additional metro trains to facilitate passengers watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) T-20 match at Eden Garden.

These special trains will be in operation on selected few days till May, 2023. These trains will run on 6th, 14th, 23rd April and 8th, 11th, 20th May, 2023. The nearest metro station from Eden Garden is Esplanade.

Special train timing:-

The metro services for IPL T-20 matches will commence from Esplanade at 00:15 hrs towards Dakshineswar, and will reach the destination at 00:48 hrs. The additional train towards Kavi Subhash, will start from Esplanade at 00:15 hrs and will reach the destination at 00:48 hrs.

For this, the booking counters will remain open at Esplanade metro station only for sale of Smart Cards and tokens. During its journey on both sides, the train will stop at all stations on the way.

Good Friday:-

This year, Good Friday is being observed on April 07, 2023. For this, the country’s oldest metro network has decided to run 278 services on Friday. Of these, 188 services (94 UP + 94 DN), and 90 services (45 UP + 45 DN) on Blue Line and Green Line.

Blue Line

First Service:-

At 06:50 hrs from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash

At 06:50 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar

At 06:55 hrs from Dumdum to Dakshineswar

At 07:00 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash

Last Service:-

At 21:28 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash

At 21:30 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar

At 21:40 hrs from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash

At 21:40 hrs from Kavi Subhash to Dumdum

Green Line

First Service:

At 06.55 hrs from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V

At 07.00 hrs from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah

Last Service: