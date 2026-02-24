The cabinet has given the nod to three multi-tracking railway projects covering 8 districts across four states with a cost of Rs 9,072 crore. The projects will increase the existing network of the railways by 307 km, and help improve the connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Kanha National Park (Balaghat), Pench National Park, Dhuandhar waterfall, and Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary.

The projects will increase the freight carrying capacity of railways by 52 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), and will be used to transport essential commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore, cement, fly ash, fertilisers, limestone, manganese, and foodgrains.

What do these projects contain?

The proposed projects include doubling of line between the Gondia-Jabalpur section, 3rd and 4th line between Punarakh-Kiul, and 3rd and 4th line between Gamharia-Chandil section. The decision of the cabinet committee on economic affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will enhance connectivity to about 5,407 villages with a population of 9.8 million.

Increased capacity to enhance mobility

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

The projects are in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a new India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment and self-employment opportunities,” the official statement said.