Boosting port connectivity! Over 800 projects worth Rs 5.48 lakh crore identified for implementation under Sagarmala programme – Details inside

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply on Tuesday (August 1) informed to the Rajya Sabha that Sagarmala aims to promote port-led development in the country through harnessing India’s 7,500 km long coastline and 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways.
The statement also revealed that the implementation of the projects under Sagarmala will be done by the Central Line Ministries, State Maritime Boards, Major Ports and SPV preferably through Public Private Partnership (PPP).
Sagarmala is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways which seeks to unlock unprecedented growth opportunities for the country. According to the statement issued by the ministry, as many as 800 projects have been identified as a part of Sagarmala Programme for implementation at an estimated cost of around 5.54 lakh crore.
These projects are broadly classified into pillars of Sagarmala which are – Port Modernization & New Port Development; Port Connectivity Enhancement; Port-linked Industrialization; and Coastal Community Development.
“All Sagarmala projects are being implemented by respective agencies and due process of impact assessment with regard to socio-economic (Project Affected People, Rehabilitation & Resettlement, etc.) and environment is done by respective implementing agencies,” the statement said.
“Further, improvement in livelihood of communities in coastal areas is also undertaken through implementation of projects identified under coastal community development pillar of Sagarmala Scheme,” it added.
Here are the details of completed projects under Port Modernisation pillar of Sagarmala Programme –
|Port Modernization Completed Projects List
|Sr No
|Name of Project
|Implementing Agency
|State
|Project Cost (Rs. Cr)
|1
|Liquid Jetty
|Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board
|Andhra Pradesh
|200.00
|2
|Extension of existing container terminal at VPT on DBFOT basis
|Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|Andhra Pradesh
|633.00
|3
|Conversion of existing berths EQ-2- EQ-3- EQ-4 and part of EQ-5 into two numbers of berths – Visakhapatnam
|Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|Andhra Pradesh
|182.00
|4
|Upgradation of OB 1 and 2 for Iron Ore Handling – Phase 1
|Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|Andhra Pradesh
|395.00
|5
|Development of WQ N -WQ-7 and WQ-8 – Visakhapatnam
|Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|Andhra Pradesh
|243.00
|6
|RFID system – Visakhapatnam Port
|Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|Andhra Pradesh
|7.00
|7
|Container scanners – Visakhapatnam Port
|Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|Andhra Pradesh
|30.00
|8
|Supply- Erection- Testing and commissioning of 2 HMCs of capacity greater than 100MT at east quay berth – Visakhapatnam Port
|Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|Andhra Pradesh
|39.00
|9
|Development of New EQ-10 berth – Visakhapatnam
|Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|Andhra Pradesh
|55.38
|10
|Strengthening of existing EQ-7 berth to handle vessels of 14.5 m draft
|Vishakhapatnam Port Authority
|Andhra Pradesh
|16.50
|11
|Development of Storage area for container at Mormugao
|Mormugao Port Authority
|Goa
|15.00
|12
|Additional Transshipment at Goa
|Mormugao Port Authority
|Goa
|56.00
|13
|RFID Implementation – Mormugao
|Mormugao Port Authority
|Goa
|5.00
|14
|Removal of 2 No.s Mooring of Spiral in the area of Cruise Berth – Mormugao
|Mormugao Port Authority
|Goa
|13.87
|15
|Floating Jetty at River Mandovi&Chapora river (for IWAI) .(Four Nos Floating Jetty on EPC basis
|Mormugao Port Authority
|Goa
|9.60
|16
|Development of Oil Jetty 7 at Old Kandla
|Deendayal Port Authority
|Gujarat
|73.92
|17
|Container Terminal at Berth Nos. 11 and 12 at Kandla Port on PPP Mode
|Deendayal Port Authority
|Gujarat
|160.00
|18
|Deployment of two Mobile Harbour Cranes – Kandla Port
|Deendayal Port Authority
|Gujarat
|93.00
|19
|Mechanisation of Fertilizer Handling Facility at Kandla
|Deendayal Port Authority
|Gujarat
|461.00
|20
|Construction of 14th berth for Multipurpose Cargo at Kandla
|Deendayal Port Authority
|Gujarat
|138.00
|21
|Construction of 16th berth for Multipurpose Cargo at Kandla
|Deendayal Port Authority
|Gujarat
|150.00
|22
|Truck parking at Liquid Storage Tank Farm area
|Deendayal Port Authority
|Gujarat
|10.27
|23
|Sprinkling system inside cargo jetty area for coal dust suppression in coal yard
|Deendayal Port Authority
|Gujarat
|20.80
|24
|Retrofitting of existing cargo berth no. 1 to 5
|Deendayal Port Authority
|Gujarat
|34.19
|25
|LNG Import Terminal at Mundra
|Gujarat Maritime Board
|Gujarat
|5040.00
|26
|Construction of berth 18 in western dock Arm at NMPT
|New Mangalore Port Authority
|Karnataka
|94.00
|27
|Implementation of RFID – NMPT
|New Mangalore Port Authority
|Karnataka
|6.17
|28
|Mechanisation of Berth 18 – now 16 for handling bulk cargo at NMPT
|New Mangalore Port Authority
|Karnataka
|469.00
|29
|Development of 30 acres of stack yard and ancillary roads for parking of Ro-Ro cargoes and cars – NMPT
|New Mangalore Port Authority
|Karnataka
|22.00
|30
|Implementation of Mobile X-Ray Container Scanner at NMPT
|New Mangalore Port Authority
|Karnataka
|40.00
|31
|Mechanization of Berth 14 and Backup area for handling Container Terminal at NMPT
|New Mangalore Port Authority
|Karnataka
|258.00
|32
|Refurbishment and Capacity enhancement of Coastal liquid terminal – COT and NTB at CoPT
|Cochin Port Authority
|Kerala
|20.00
|33
|Multi User Liquid Terminal at Puthuvypeen – Cochin Port
|Cochin Port Authority
|Kerala
|240.00
|34
|Provision of Scanner – Cochin
|Cochin Port Authority
|Kerala
|15.00
|35
|Reconstruction of Q1 Berth at Mattancherry Wharf
|Cochin Port Authority
|Kerala
|5.02
|36
|Refurbishment of South Tanker Berth
|Cochin Port Authority
|Kerala
|29.22
|37
|Installation- Commissioning and maintenance of RFID based gate access system for vehicle entry-exit – Cochin
|Cochin Port Authority
|Kerala
|1.00
|38
|Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port for handling chemicals
|Cochin Port Authority
|Kerala
|19.19
|39
|Construction of Jetty and allied facilities for Indian Coast Guard at Cochin Port
|Cochin Port Authority
|Kerala
|120.00
|40
|JNPT Container Terminal 4 – Phase 1
|Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority
|Maharashtra
|4719.00
|41
|Procurement of 15 RTYGCs at port owned Container Terminal – JNPT
|Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority
|Maharashtra
|160.00
|42
|Restructuring of JNPT Yard for Optimal Yard Utilisation
|Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority
|Maharashtra
|115.00
|43
|Deepening and widening of JNPT and Mumbai Channel Phase -II
|Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority
|Maharashtra
|1963.00
|44
|Construction of Central Truck Parking Terminal at JNPT
|Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority
|Maharashtra
|149.00
|45
|Container scanners – JNPT
|Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority
|Maharashtra
|75.00
|46
|5th Oil Berth at JawaharDweep – JD5 including capital dredging
|Mumbai Port Authority
|Maharashtra
|1050.00
|47
|Bunkering Terminal at JawaharDweep
|Mumbai Port Authority
|Maharashtra
|50.00
|48
|Offshore Container Terminal – Mumbai Port
|Mumbai Port Authority
|Maharashtra
|1286.00
|49
|Redevelopment – Facelift of Indira Dock – Mumbai Port
|Mumbai Port Authority
|Maharashtra
|55.00
|50
|Development of Hughe Dry Dock at MbPT
|Mumbai Port Authority
|Maharashtra
|115.00
|51
|RFID – Paradip
|Paradip Port Authority
|Odisha
|10.00
|52
|2 nos of Harbour mobile cranes – Paradip
|Paradip Port Authority
|Odisha
|70.00
|53
|Deep Draft Iron Ore Export Berth on BOT basis – Paradip
|Paradip Port Authority
|Odisha
|740.00
|54
|Multi Purpose Berth to handle clean cargo including container on BOT basis at Paradip port
|Paradip Port Authority
|Odisha
|431.00
|55
|Mechanisation of EQ1- EQ2 and EQ3 Berths on BOT basis at Paradip Port
|Paradip Port Authority
|Odisha
|1438.00
|56
|Development of IWT Terminal at Paradip Port
|Paradip Port Authority
|Odisha
|80.00
|57
|New Deep Draft Coal Import Berth on BOT basis at Paradip
|Paradip Port Authority
|Odisha
|656.00
|58
|LPG Terminal at South oil jetty in Paradip
|Paradip Port Authority
|Odisha
|690.00
|59
|Connectivity of IOHP and MCHP at PPT
|Paradip Port Authority
|Odisha
|66.47
|60
|Container scanners – PPT
|Paradip Port Authority
|Odisha
|40.00
|61
|Capital Dredging for Puducherry Port
|Port Department, Government of Puducherry
|Puducherry
|44.00
|62
|Strengthening of existing revetment at eastern seashore of Chennai Port
|Chennai Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|63.00
|63
|Development of Goods Shed facility and related works at Jolarpet
|Chennai Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|6.71
|64
|Construction of Bunker berth at Chennai Port
|Chennai Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|44.00
|65
|RFID Implementation at KPL
|Kamarajar Port Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|12.00
|66
|Multi Cargo Terminal at KPL on DBFOT -Design- Build- Finance- Operate and Transfer basis
|Kamarajar Port Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|164.37
|67
|LNG Import Terminal at Ennore
|Kamarajar Port Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|5151.00
|68
|Construction of Coal berth 4 at KPL
|Kamarajar Port Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|290.67
|69
|Additional TNEB Coal Berth CB 3 at Ennore Port
|Kamarajar Port Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|254.34
|70
|Mobile X-ray Container Scanner -1 no systems at KPL
|Kamarajar Port Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|35.00
|71
|Capital Dredging Phase 3 at KPL
|Kamarajar Port Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|334.00
|72
|Construction of Container Pre-Stacking Yard in the area of Port access road – KPL
|Kamarajar Port Limited
|Tamil Nadu
|24.00
|73
|Construction of Breakwater both in North and South side of entrance channel- Berth-1- Berth-2 and Capital Dredging at Cuddalore Port -From entrance channel till cargo berths
|Tamil Nadu Maritime Board
|Tamil Nadu
|135.00
|74
|Drive through Container Scanner -1 No. – V. O .Chidambaranar
|V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|50.00
|75
|RFID – V. O .Chidambaranar
|V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|5.00
|76
|Mechanization of Berth IX at V. O . Chidambaranar
|V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|93.00
|77
|Development and Operation of a full-fledged Truck Parking Terminal adjacent to NH7A opposite to Fisheries college at V. O .Chidambaranar
|V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|25.00
|78
|Construction of North Cargo berth-II for handling bulk cargoes on DBFOT basis – V. O .Chidambaranar
|V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|335.00
|79
|Conversion of 8th berth as container terminal on BOT basis for a period of 30 years – V. O .Chidambaranar
|V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|312.00
|80
|Upgradation of Existing Coal Jetty -CJ1 and CJ2 at V. O .Chidambaranar
|V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|98.00
|81
|Deployment of Additional Harbour Mobile Cranes at III and IV berth – V. O .Chidambaranar Port
|V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|29.00
|82
|Construction of NCB3 at VOCPT
|V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|37.00
|83
|Dredging the dock basin for coastal cargo berth at VOCPT -Dredging in front of dedicated coastal berth
|V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|98.00
|84
|Mobile rubber tyred electrically operated hopper
|V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority
|Tamil Nadu
|38.08
|85
|Installation of 2 MHCs at Berth13- HDC
|Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority
|West Bengal
|50.00
|86
|Installation of RFID facilities at HDC
|Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority
|West Bengal
|16.00
|87
|Deployment of 2 floating cranes near Sagar
|Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority
|West Bengal
|65.00
|88
|Mini Bulk Carrier Facility on upstream of 3rd Oil Jetty at HDC -Floating Cargo Handling Jetty
|Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority
|West Bengal
|73.00
|89
|Construction of 1.5 Lakh sq.meters of Hardstand inside HDC
|Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority
|West Bengal
|51.02
|90
|Container Scanner KoPT and HDC
|Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority
|West Bengal
|40.00
|91
|Replacement of Fendering System at lead in Jetty – HDC
|Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority
|West Bengal
|28.00
|92
|Development of hardstand storage area of 1.13 Lakh sqm behind Berth No. 13 at HDC
|Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority
|West Bengal
|44.00
|93
|Setting up of Outer Terminal-2 for handling of liquid bulk cargo at Haldia Dock Complex
|Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority
|West Bengal
|81.24
|94
|Reconstruction of Bay Number 4 and 5 of the CPY or reconstruction of damaged portions of Bay Number 1 CPY – excluding rail line portion and other allied works
|Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority
|West Bengal
|12.44
All about Sagarmala programme
Sagarmala is the flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to promote port-led development in the country. The Ministry has issued revised Sagarmala Funding Guidelines on 5 April, 2023. According to the revised Funding Guidelines, the fund contribution from the Sagarmala Programme (from the budget of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways) in any project will be limited to 50 per cent of the estimated project cost as per DPR or tendered cost, whichever is lesser.
However, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways may provide 100% financial assistance for any project based on uniqueness, strategic nature, necessity, merits, financial condition of the Major Port, etc subject to the approval of the Minister in charge of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Increase in Traffic on National Waterways
Cargo movement on national waterways in the country has recorded a 16 per cent yearly increase in 2022-23. The traffic between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Haldia (NW-l) increased from 10.93 million tonnes in 2021-22 to 13.17 million tonnes in 2022-23.