Boosting port connectivity! Over 800 projects worth Rs 5.48 lakh crore identified for implementation under Sagarmala programme – Details inside

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply on Tuesday (August 1) informed to the Rajya Sabha that Sagarmala aims to promote port-led development in the country through harnessing India’s 7,500 km long coastline and 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways.

The statement also revealed that the implementation of the projects under Sagarmala will be done by the Central Line Ministries, State Maritime Boards, Major Ports and SPV preferably through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Sagarmala is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways which seeks to unlock unprecedented growth opportunities for the country. According to the statement issued by the ministry, as many as 800 projects have been identified as a part of Sagarmala Programme for implementation at an estimated cost of around 5.54 lakh crore.

These projects are broadly classified into pillars of Sagarmala which are – Port Modernization & New Port Development; Port Connectivity Enhancement; Port-linked Industrialization; and Coastal Community Development.

“All Sagarmala projects are being implemented by respective agencies and due process of impact assessment with regard to socio-economic (Project Affected People, Rehabilitation & Resettlement, etc.) and environment is done by respective implementing agencies,” the statement said.

“Further, improvement in livelihood of communities in coastal areas is also undertaken through implementation of projects identified under coastal community development pillar of Sagarmala Scheme,” it added.

Here are the details of completed projects under Port Modernisation pillar of Sagarmala Programme –

Port Modernization Completed Projects List Sr No Name of Project Implementing Agency State Project Cost (Rs. Cr) 1 Liquid Jetty Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board Andhra Pradesh 200.00 2 Extension of existing container terminal at VPT on DBFOT basis Vishakhapatnam Port Authority Andhra Pradesh 633.00 3 Conversion of existing berths EQ-2- EQ-3- EQ-4 and part of EQ-5 into two numbers of berths – Visakhapatnam Vishakhapatnam Port Authority Andhra Pradesh 182.00 4 Upgradation of OB 1 and 2 for Iron Ore Handling – Phase 1 Vishakhapatnam Port Authority Andhra Pradesh 395.00 5 Development of WQ N -WQ-7 and WQ-8 – Visakhapatnam Vishakhapatnam Port Authority Andhra Pradesh 243.00 6 RFID system – Visakhapatnam Port Vishakhapatnam Port Authority Andhra Pradesh 7.00 7 Container scanners – Visakhapatnam Port Vishakhapatnam Port Authority Andhra Pradesh 30.00 8 Supply- Erection- Testing and commissioning of 2 HMCs of capacity greater than 100MT at east quay berth – Visakhapatnam Port Vishakhapatnam Port Authority Andhra Pradesh 39.00 9 Development of New EQ-10 berth – Visakhapatnam Vishakhapatnam Port Authority Andhra Pradesh 55.38 10 Strengthening of existing EQ-7 berth to handle vessels of 14.5 m draft Vishakhapatnam Port Authority Andhra Pradesh 16.50 11 Development of Storage area for container at Mormugao Mormugao Port Authority Goa 15.00 12 Additional Transshipment at Goa Mormugao Port Authority Goa 56.00 13 RFID Implementation – Mormugao Mormugao Port Authority Goa 5.00 14 Removal of 2 No.s Mooring of Spiral in the area of Cruise Berth – Mormugao Mormugao Port Authority Goa 13.87 15 Floating Jetty at River Mandovi&Chapora river (for IWAI) .(Four Nos Floating Jetty on EPC basis Mormugao Port Authority Goa 9.60 16 Development of Oil Jetty 7 at Old Kandla Deendayal Port Authority Gujarat 73.92 17 Container Terminal at Berth Nos. 11 and 12 at Kandla Port on PPP Mode Deendayal Port Authority Gujarat 160.00 18 Deployment of two Mobile Harbour Cranes – Kandla Port Deendayal Port Authority Gujarat 93.00 19 Mechanisation of Fertilizer Handling Facility at Kandla Deendayal Port Authority Gujarat 461.00 20 Construction of 14th berth for Multipurpose Cargo at Kandla Deendayal Port Authority Gujarat 138.00 21 Construction of 16th berth for Multipurpose Cargo at Kandla Deendayal Port Authority Gujarat 150.00 22 Truck parking at Liquid Storage Tank Farm area Deendayal Port Authority Gujarat 10.27 23 Sprinkling system inside cargo jetty area for coal dust suppression in coal yard Deendayal Port Authority Gujarat 20.80

24 Retrofitting of existing cargo berth no. 1 to 5 Deendayal Port Authority Gujarat 34.19 25 LNG Import Terminal at Mundra Gujarat Maritime Board Gujarat 5040.00 26 Construction of berth 18 in western dock Arm at NMPT New Mangalore Port Authority Karnataka 94.00 27 Implementation of RFID – NMPT New Mangalore Port Authority Karnataka 6.17 28 Mechanisation of Berth 18 – now 16 for handling bulk cargo at NMPT New Mangalore Port Authority Karnataka 469.00 29 Development of 30 acres of stack yard and ancillary roads for parking of Ro-Ro cargoes and cars – NMPT New Mangalore Port Authority Karnataka 22.00 30 Implementation of Mobile X-Ray Container Scanner at NMPT New Mangalore Port Authority Karnataka 40.00 31 Mechanization of Berth 14 and Backup area for handling Container Terminal at NMPT New Mangalore Port Authority Karnataka 258.00 32 Refurbishment and Capacity enhancement of Coastal liquid terminal – COT and NTB at CoPT Cochin Port Authority Kerala 20.00 33 Multi User Liquid Terminal at Puthuvypeen – Cochin Port Cochin Port Authority Kerala 240.00 34 Provision of Scanner – Cochin Cochin Port Authority Kerala 15.00 35 Reconstruction of Q1 Berth at Mattancherry Wharf Cochin Port Authority Kerala 5.02 36 Refurbishment of South Tanker Berth Cochin Port Authority Kerala 29.22 37 Installation- Commissioning and maintenance of RFID based gate access system for vehicle entry-exit – Cochin Cochin Port Authority Kerala 1.00 38 Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port for handling chemicals Cochin Port Authority Kerala 19.19 39 Construction of Jetty and allied facilities for Indian Coast Guard at Cochin Port Cochin Port Authority Kerala 120.00

40 JNPT Container Terminal 4 – Phase 1 Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Maharashtra 4719.00 41 Procurement of 15 RTYGCs at port owned Container Terminal – JNPT Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Maharashtra 160.00 42 Restructuring of JNPT Yard for Optimal Yard Utilisation Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Maharashtra 115.00 43 Deepening and widening of JNPT and Mumbai Channel Phase -II Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Maharashtra 1963.00 44 Construction of Central Truck Parking Terminal at JNPT Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Maharashtra 149.00 45 Container scanners – JNPT Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Maharashtra 75.00 46 5th Oil Berth at JawaharDweep – JD5 including capital dredging Mumbai Port Authority Maharashtra 1050.00 47 Bunkering Terminal at JawaharDweep Mumbai Port Authority Maharashtra 50.00 48 Offshore Container Terminal – Mumbai Port Mumbai Port Authority Maharashtra 1286.00 49 Redevelopment – Facelift of Indira Dock – Mumbai Port Mumbai Port Authority Maharashtra 55.00 50 Development of Hughe Dry Dock at MbPT Mumbai Port Authority Maharashtra 115.00 51 RFID – Paradip Paradip Port Authority Odisha 10.00 52 2 nos of Harbour mobile cranes – Paradip Paradip Port Authority Odisha 70.00 53 Deep Draft Iron Ore Export Berth on BOT basis – Paradip Paradip Port Authority Odisha 740.00 54 Multi Purpose Berth to handle clean cargo including container on BOT basis at Paradip port Paradip Port Authority Odisha 431.00 55 Mechanisation of EQ1- EQ2 and EQ3 Berths on BOT basis at Paradip Port Paradip Port Authority Odisha 1438.00 56 Development of IWT Terminal at Paradip Port Paradip Port Authority Odisha 80.00 57 New Deep Draft Coal Import Berth on BOT basis at Paradip Paradip Port Authority Odisha 656.00

58 LPG Terminal at South oil jetty in Paradip Paradip Port Authority Odisha 690.00 59 Connectivity of IOHP and MCHP at PPT Paradip Port Authority Odisha 66.47 60 Container scanners – PPT Paradip Port Authority Odisha 40.00 61 Capital Dredging for Puducherry Port Port Department, Government of Puducherry Puducherry 44.00 62 Strengthening of existing revetment at eastern seashore of Chennai Port Chennai Port Authority Tamil Nadu 63.00 63 Development of Goods Shed facility and related works at Jolarpet Chennai Port Authority Tamil Nadu 6.71 64 Construction of Bunker berth at Chennai Port Chennai Port Authority Tamil Nadu 44.00 65 RFID Implementation at KPL Kamarajar Port Limited Tamil Nadu 12.00 66 Multi Cargo Terminal at KPL on DBFOT -Design- Build- Finance- Operate and Transfer basis Kamarajar Port Limited Tamil Nadu 164.37 67 LNG Import Terminal at Ennore Kamarajar Port Limited Tamil Nadu 5151.00 68 Construction of Coal berth 4 at KPL Kamarajar Port Limited Tamil Nadu 290.67 69 Additional TNEB Coal Berth CB 3 at Ennore Port Kamarajar Port Limited Tamil Nadu 254.34 70 Mobile X-ray Container Scanner -1 no systems at KPL Kamarajar Port Limited Tamil Nadu 35.00 71 Capital Dredging Phase 3 at KPL Kamarajar Port Limited Tamil Nadu 334.00 72 Construction of Container Pre-Stacking Yard in the area of Port access road – KPL Kamarajar Port Limited Tamil Nadu 24.00 73 Construction of Breakwater both in North and South side of entrance channel- Berth-1- Berth-2 and Capital Dredging at Cuddalore Port -From entrance channel till cargo berths Tamil Nadu Maritime Board Tamil Nadu 135.00

74 Drive through Container Scanner -1 No. – V. O .Chidambaranar V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 50.00 75 RFID – V. O .Chidambaranar V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 5.00 76 Mechanization of Berth IX at V. O . Chidambaranar V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 93.00 77 Development and Operation of a full-fledged Truck Parking Terminal adjacent to NH7A opposite to Fisheries college at V. O .Chidambaranar V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 25.00 78 Construction of North Cargo berth-II for handling bulk cargoes on DBFOT basis – V. O .Chidambaranar V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 335.00 79 Conversion of 8th berth as container terminal on BOT basis for a period of 30 years – V. O .Chidambaranar V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 312.00 80 Upgradation of Existing Coal Jetty -CJ1 and CJ2 at V. O .Chidambaranar V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 98.00 81 Deployment of Additional Harbour Mobile Cranes at III and IV berth – V. O .Chidambaranar Port V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 29.00 82 Construction of NCB3 at VOCPT V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 37.00 83 Dredging the dock basin for coastal cargo berth at VOCPT -Dredging in front of dedicated coastal berth V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 98.00 84 Mobile rubber tyred electrically operated hopper V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority Tamil Nadu 38.08 85 Installation of 2 MHCs at Berth13- HDC Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority West Bengal 50.00

86 Installation of RFID facilities at HDC Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority West Bengal 16.00 87 Deployment of 2 floating cranes near Sagar Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority West Bengal 65.00 88 Mini Bulk Carrier Facility on upstream of 3rd Oil Jetty at HDC -Floating Cargo Handling Jetty Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority West Bengal 73.00 89 Construction of 1.5 Lakh sq.meters of Hardstand inside HDC Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority West Bengal 51.02 90 Container Scanner KoPT and HDC Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority West Bengal 40.00 91 Replacement of Fendering System at lead in Jetty – HDC Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority West Bengal 28.00 92 Development of hardstand storage area of 1.13 Lakh sqm behind Berth No. 13 at HDC Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority West Bengal 44.00 93 Setting up of Outer Terminal-2 for handling of liquid bulk cargo at Haldia Dock Complex Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority West Bengal 81.24 94 Reconstruction of Bay Number 4 and 5 of the CPY or reconstruction of damaged portions of Bay Number 1 CPY – excluding rail line portion and other allied works Syama Prasad Mukerjee Port Authority West Bengal 12.44

All about Sagarmala programme

Sagarmala is the flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to promote port-led development in the country. The Ministry has issued revised Sagarmala Funding Guidelines on 5 April, 2023. According to the revised Funding Guidelines, the fund contribution from the Sagarmala Programme (from the budget of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways) in any project will be limited to 50 per cent of the estimated project cost as per DPR or tendered cost, whichever is lesser.

However, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways may provide 100% financial assistance for any project based on uniqueness, strategic nature, necessity, merits, financial condition of the Major Port, etc subject to the approval of the Minister in charge of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Increase in Traffic on National Waterways

Cargo movement on national waterways in the country has recorded a 16 per cent yearly increase in 2022-23. The traffic between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Haldia (NW-l) increased from 10.93 million tonnes in 2021-22 to 13.17 million tonnes in 2022-23.