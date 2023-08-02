scorecardresearch
Boosting port connectivity! Over 800 projects worth Rs 5.48 lakh crore identified for implementation under Sagarmala programme – Details inside

Sagarmala is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways which seeks to unlock unprecedented growth opportunities for the country.

Written by FE Online
These projects are broadly classified into pillars of Sagarmala which are – Port Modernization & New Port Development; Port Connectivity Enhancement; Port-linked Industrialization; and Coastal Community Development.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply on Tuesday (August 1) informed to the Rajya Sabha that Sagarmala aims to promote port-led development in the country through harnessing India’s 7,500 km long coastline and 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways. 

The statement also revealed that the implementation of the projects under Sagarmala will be done by the Central Line Ministries, State Maritime Boards, Major Ports and SPV preferably through Public Private Partnership (PPP). 

Sagarmala is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways which seeks to unlock unprecedented growth opportunities for the country. According to the statement issued by the ministry, as many as 800 projects have been identified as a part of Sagarmala Programme for implementation at an estimated cost of around 5.54 lakh crore. 

These projects are broadly classified into pillars of Sagarmala which are – Port Modernization & New Port Development; Port Connectivity Enhancement; Port-linked Industrialization; and Coastal Community Development. 

“All Sagarmala projects are being implemented by respective agencies and due process of impact assessment with regard to socio-economic (Project Affected People, Rehabilitation & Resettlement, etc.) and environment is done by respective implementing agencies,” the statement said. 

“Further, improvement in livelihood of communities in coastal areas is also undertaken through implementation of projects identified under coastal community development pillar of Sagarmala Scheme,” it added. 

Here are the details of completed projects under Port Modernisation pillar of Sagarmala Programme –

 Port Modernization Completed Projects List  
Sr NoName of ProjectImplementing AgencyStateProject Cost (Rs. Cr)
1Liquid JettyAndhra Pradesh Maritime BoardAndhra Pradesh200.00
2Extension of existing container terminal at VPT on DBFOT basisVishakhapatnam Port AuthorityAndhra Pradesh633.00
3Conversion of existing berths EQ-2- EQ-3- EQ-4 and part of EQ-5 into two numbers of berths – VisakhapatnamVishakhapatnam Port AuthorityAndhra Pradesh182.00
4Upgradation of OB 1 and 2 for Iron Ore Handling – Phase 1Vishakhapatnam Port AuthorityAndhra Pradesh395.00
5Development of WQ N -WQ-7 and WQ-8 – VisakhapatnamVishakhapatnam Port AuthorityAndhra Pradesh243.00
6RFID system – Visakhapatnam PortVishakhapatnam Port AuthorityAndhra Pradesh7.00
7Container scanners – Visakhapatnam PortVishakhapatnam Port AuthorityAndhra Pradesh30.00
8Supply- Erection- Testing and commissioning of 2 HMCs of capacity greater than 100MT at east quay berth – Visakhapatnam PortVishakhapatnam Port AuthorityAndhra Pradesh39.00
9Development of New EQ-10 berth – VisakhapatnamVishakhapatnam Port AuthorityAndhra Pradesh55.38
10Strengthening of existing  EQ-7 berth to handle vessels of 14.5 m draftVishakhapatnam Port AuthorityAndhra Pradesh16.50
11Development of Storage area for container at MormugaoMormugao Port AuthorityGoa15.00
12Additional Transshipment at GoaMormugao Port AuthorityGoa56.00
13RFID Implementation – MormugaoMormugao Port AuthorityGoa5.00
14Removal of 2 No.s Mooring of Spiral in the area of Cruise Berth – MormugaoMormugao Port AuthorityGoa13.87
15Floating Jetty at River Mandovi&Chapora river (for IWAI) .(Four Nos Floating Jetty on EPC basisMormugao Port AuthorityGoa9.60
16Development of Oil Jetty 7 at Old KandlaDeendayal Port AuthorityGujarat73.92
17Container Terminal at Berth Nos. 11 and 12 at Kandla Port on PPP ModeDeendayal Port AuthorityGujarat160.00
18Deployment of two Mobile Harbour Cranes – Kandla PortDeendayal Port AuthorityGujarat93.00
19Mechanisation of Fertilizer Handling Facility at KandlaDeendayal Port AuthorityGujarat461.00
20Construction of 14th berth for Multipurpose Cargo at KandlaDeendayal Port AuthorityGujarat138.00
21Construction of 16th berth for Multipurpose Cargo at KandlaDeendayal Port AuthorityGujarat150.00
22Truck parking at Liquid Storage Tank Farm areaDeendayal Port AuthorityGujarat10.27
23Sprinkling system inside cargo jetty area for coal dust suppression in coal yardDeendayal Port AuthorityGujarat20.80
24Retrofitting of existing cargo berth no. 1 to 5Deendayal Port AuthorityGujarat34.19
25LNG Import Terminal at MundraGujarat Maritime BoardGujarat5040.00
26Construction of berth 18 in western dock Arm at NMPTNew Mangalore Port AuthorityKarnataka94.00
27Implementation of RFID – NMPTNew Mangalore Port AuthorityKarnataka6.17
28Mechanisation of Berth 18 – now 16 for handling bulk cargo at NMPTNew Mangalore Port AuthorityKarnataka469.00
29Development of 30 acres of stack yard and ancillary roads for parking of Ro-Ro cargoes and cars – NMPTNew Mangalore Port AuthorityKarnataka22.00
30Implementation of Mobile X-Ray Container Scanner at NMPTNew Mangalore Port AuthorityKarnataka40.00
31Mechanization of Berth 14 and Backup area for handling Container Terminal at NMPTNew Mangalore Port AuthorityKarnataka258.00
32Refurbishment and Capacity enhancement of  Coastal liquid terminal – COT and NTB at CoPTCochin Port AuthorityKerala20.00
33Multi User Liquid Terminal at Puthuvypeen – Cochin PortCochin Port AuthorityKerala240.00
34Provision of Scanner – CochinCochin Port AuthorityKerala15.00
35Reconstruction of Q1 Berth  at Mattancherry WharfCochin Port AuthorityKerala5.02
36Refurbishment of South Tanker BerthCochin Port AuthorityKerala29.22
37Installation- Commissioning and maintenance of RFID based gate access system for vehicle entry-exit – CochinCochin Port AuthorityKerala1.00
38Reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port for handling chemicalsCochin Port AuthorityKerala19.19
39Construction of Jetty and allied facilities for Indian Coast Guard at Cochin PortCochin Port AuthorityKerala120.00
40JNPT Container Terminal 4 – Phase 1Jawaharlal Nehru Port AuthorityMaharashtra4719.00
41Procurement of 15 RTYGCs at port owned Container Terminal – JNPTJawaharlal Nehru Port AuthorityMaharashtra160.00
42Restructuring of JNPT Yard for Optimal Yard UtilisationJawaharlal Nehru Port AuthorityMaharashtra115.00
43Deepening and widening of JNPT and Mumbai Channel Phase -IIJawaharlal Nehru Port AuthorityMaharashtra1963.00
44Construction of Central Truck Parking  Terminal at JNPTJawaharlal Nehru Port AuthorityMaharashtra149.00
45Container scanners – JNPTJawaharlal Nehru Port AuthorityMaharashtra75.00
465th Oil Berth at JawaharDweep – JD5 including capital dredgingMumbai Port AuthorityMaharashtra1050.00
47Bunkering Terminal at JawaharDweepMumbai Port AuthorityMaharashtra50.00
48Offshore Container Terminal – Mumbai PortMumbai Port AuthorityMaharashtra1286.00
49Redevelopment – Facelift of Indira Dock – Mumbai PortMumbai Port AuthorityMaharashtra55.00
50Development of Hughe Dry Dock at MbPTMumbai Port AuthorityMaharashtra115.00
51RFID – ParadipParadip Port AuthorityOdisha10.00
522 nos of Harbour mobile cranes – ParadipParadip Port AuthorityOdisha70.00
53Deep Draft Iron Ore Export Berth on BOT basis – ParadipParadip Port AuthorityOdisha740.00
54Multi Purpose Berth to handle clean cargo including container on BOT basis at Paradip portParadip Port AuthorityOdisha431.00
55Mechanisation of EQ1- EQ2 and EQ3 Berths on BOT basis at Paradip PortParadip Port AuthorityOdisha1438.00
56Development of IWT Terminal at Paradip PortParadip Port AuthorityOdisha80.00
57New Deep Draft Coal Import Berth on BOT basis at ParadipParadip Port AuthorityOdisha656.00
58LPG Terminal at South oil jetty in ParadipParadip Port AuthorityOdisha690.00
59Connectivity of IOHP and MCHP at PPTParadip Port AuthorityOdisha66.47
60Container scanners – PPTParadip Port AuthorityOdisha40.00
61Capital Dredging for Puducherry PortPort Department, Government of PuducherryPuducherry44.00
62Strengthening of existing revetment at eastern seashore of Chennai PortChennai Port AuthorityTamil Nadu63.00
63Development of Goods Shed facility and related works at JolarpetChennai Port AuthorityTamil Nadu6.71
64Construction of Bunker berth at Chennai PortChennai Port AuthorityTamil Nadu44.00
65RFID Implementation at KPLKamarajar Port LimitedTamil Nadu12.00
66Multi Cargo Terminal at KPL on DBFOT -Design- Build- Finance- Operate and Transfer basisKamarajar Port LimitedTamil Nadu164.37
67LNG Import Terminal at EnnoreKamarajar Port LimitedTamil Nadu5151.00
68Construction of Coal berth 4 at KPLKamarajar Port LimitedTamil Nadu290.67
69Additional TNEB Coal Berth CB 3 at Ennore PortKamarajar Port LimitedTamil Nadu254.34
70Mobile X-ray Container Scanner -1 no systems at KPLKamarajar Port LimitedTamil Nadu35.00
71Capital Dredging Phase 3 at KPLKamarajar Port LimitedTamil Nadu334.00
72Construction of Container Pre-Stacking Yard in the area of Port access road – KPLKamarajar Port LimitedTamil Nadu24.00
73Construction of Breakwater both in North and South side of entrance channel- Berth-1- Berth-2 and Capital Dredging at Cuddalore Port -From entrance channel till cargo berthsTamil Nadu Maritime BoardTamil Nadu135.00
74Drive through Container Scanner -1 No. – V. O .ChidambaranarV. O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu50.00
75RFID – V. O .ChidambaranarV. O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu5.00
76Mechanization of Berth IX  at V. O . ChidambaranarV. O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu93.00
77Development and Operation of a full-fledged Truck Parking Terminal adjacent to NH7A opposite to Fisheries college at V. O .ChidambaranarV. O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu25.00
78Construction of North Cargo berth-II for handling bulk cargoes on DBFOT basis – V. O .ChidambaranarV. O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu335.00
79Conversion of 8th berth as container terminal on BOT basis for a period of 30 years – V. O .ChidambaranarV. O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu312.00
80Upgradation of Existing Coal Jetty -CJ1 and CJ2 at V. O .ChidambaranarV. O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu98.00
81Deployment of Additional Harbour Mobile Cranes at III and IV berth – V. O .Chidambaranar PortV. O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu29.00
82Construction of NCB3 at VOCPTV. O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu37.00
83Dredging the dock basin for coastal cargo berth at VOCPT -Dredging in front of dedicated coastal berthV. O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu98.00
84Mobile rubber tyred  electrically operated  hopperV. O. Chidambaranar Port AuthorityTamil Nadu38.08
85Installation of 2 MHCs at Berth13- HDCSyama Prasad Mukerjee Port AuthorityWest Bengal50.00
86Installation of RFID facilities at HDCSyama Prasad Mukerjee Port AuthorityWest Bengal16.00
87Deployment of 2 floating cranes near SagarSyama Prasad Mukerjee Port AuthorityWest Bengal65.00
88Mini Bulk Carrier Facility on upstream of 3rd Oil Jetty at HDC -Floating Cargo Handling JettySyama Prasad Mukerjee Port AuthorityWest Bengal73.00
89Construction of 1.5 Lakh sq.meters of Hardstand inside HDCSyama Prasad Mukerjee Port AuthorityWest Bengal51.02
90Container Scanner KoPT and HDCSyama Prasad Mukerjee Port AuthorityWest Bengal40.00
91Replacement of Fendering System at lead in Jetty – HDCSyama Prasad Mukerjee Port AuthorityWest Bengal28.00
92Development of hardstand storage area of 1.13 Lakh sqm behind Berth No. 13 at HDCSyama Prasad Mukerjee Port AuthorityWest Bengal44.00
93Setting up of Outer Terminal-2 for handling of liquid bulk cargo at Haldia Dock ComplexSyama Prasad Mukerjee Port AuthorityWest Bengal81.24
94Reconstruction of Bay Number 4 and 5 of the CPY or reconstruction of damaged portions of Bay Number 1 CPY – excluding rail line portion and other allied worksSyama Prasad Mukerjee Port AuthorityWest Bengal12.44

All about Sagarmala programme 

Sagarmala is the flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to promote port-led development in the country. The Ministry has issued revised Sagarmala Funding Guidelines on 5 April, 2023. According to the revised Funding Guidelines, the fund contribution from the Sagarmala Programme (from the budget of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways) in any project will be limited to 50 per cent of the estimated project cost as per DPR or tendered cost, whichever is lesser. 

However, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways may provide 100% financial assistance for any project based on uniqueness, strategic nature, necessity, merits, financial condition of the Major Port, etc subject to the approval of the Minister in charge of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Increase in Traffic on National Waterways

Cargo movement on national waterways in the country has recorded a 16 per cent yearly increase in 2022-23. The traffic between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Haldia (NW-l) increased from 10.93 million tonnes in 2021-22 to 13.17 million tonnes in 2022-23. 

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 10:18 IST

