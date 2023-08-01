Boosting last mile connectivity for Chennai Metro Stations! Authorities mull bringing in more electric vehicles

More electric vehicles could be brought to several metro stations in Chennai to boost the last-mile connectivity, as per Chennai Metro Rail’s plans, The Hindu reported.

The plan which has been in the works for a long time could finally materialise. The officials of Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) said that after a rise in the number of commuters in the last few weeks as a result of the introduction of electric auto rickshaws and mini buses in some metro stations, they have become even more serious about adding more last-mile connectivity vehicles, the report added.

An official reportedly said that they want to operate last-mile connectivity on their own. They already run a limited number of electric auto rickshaws as of now, however, they are considering doing the same on a larger scale and having a combination of both electric and shared auto rickshaws. “Our team is working on a plan,” an official was quoted as saying. A permit is not required for a low capacity electric vehicle, but the official said they need registration and other approvals. The team is in discussion with the government to get the necessary approvals to launch the project.

Among the stations where the Metropolitan Transport Corporation operated mini buses are Little Mount, Alandur, Thirumangalam, Chennai airport, Tiruvottiyur, Government Estate, Koyambedu and Shenoy Nagar stations. Out of all of these stations, buses operated from Thirumangalam and Chennai airport are running packed during the peak hours. The commuters reportedly have expressed the dire need to have a stronger fleet of buses and auto rickshaws between the two stations.

