West Bengal’s 2026 Budget has put concrete and connectivity at the heart of its growth strategy. Presenting the financial blueprint of the state on Monday (June 22), Bengal’s Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta laid out an ambitious connectivity push designed to knit together urban and rural regions while driving economic growth through a slew of transport upgrades.

Here is a look at the key projects announced in the Budget.

Rs 1,200 Cr for new bridge over Bhagirathi River

The West Bengal government has allocated Rs 1,200 crore for the construction of a new bridge over the Bhagirathi River. The new bridge will improve the connectivity between different regions, reduce travel time, and support economic activity.

New Port planned at Dadanpatrabar

The government has proposed a deep-sea port at Dadanpatrabar to strengthen the state’s maritime infrastructure.

The project is expected to improve cargo movement, boost trade and industrial activity, attract investments, and create employment opportunities. It is seen as a key step towards enhancing West Bengal’s role in regional and international trade.

Metro Projects in Durgapur, Asansol, and Siliguri

The Budget has also proposed metro rail projects in Durgapur, Asansol, and Siliguri to improve urban mobility. The planned networks are expected to ease traffic congestion and provide modern public transport options.

Rs 900 Cr for Chingrighata–New Town elevated corridor

The government has also allocated Rs 900 crore for the proposed Chingrighata–New Town elevated corridor. The project aims to reduce traffic congestion and improve smooth connectivity between Kolkata and New Town. It is expected to make daily travel faster and more convenient for commuters using this busy route.

New Airports and expansion plans

To reduce pressure on Kolkata airport, the West Bengal government plans to identify 1,000 acres of land in Kalyani for a new greenfield airport. This project aims to improve air connectivity and ease passenger load in the region.

In addition, new airports have been proposed in Purulia and Malda to enhance regional air access. The government will also earmark land for the expansion of Hasimara and Kalaikunda airfields, further strengthening air infrastructure across the state.