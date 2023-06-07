Bharatmala Pariyojna: Gadkari shares big update on Maharashtra’s Sinnar Bypass project

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari recently announced on Twitter that they are currently involved in construction of Simar-Shirdi section NH-160 four laning, along with the Sinnar Bypass in Maharashtra.

This move will bring immense joy for Sai Baba devotees as this project holds special social importance and will open a dedicated way or ‘Marg’ and it will help them to complete their pligrmage to Shridi on foot.

The project is expected to act as an economic catalyst and will boost development in the adjoining areas.

Bharatmala Pariyojna:

The prime motive of the project is to shorten the travel time between two major religious towns namely Shirdi and Nashik of Maharashtra. As part of Baratmala Pariyojna, all the projects taken under this initiative are based on various sustainability techniques used in order to lessen the impact of carbon footprint. The techniques will also help in easing out the traffic jam. In order to boost eco-friendly mobility network, plastic waste has been used in setting up the roads, usage of ‘RAP'(Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement), Cement Treated Base (CTB) and Cement Treated Sub Base (CTSB) has also been added for the construction of roads.