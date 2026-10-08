Bengaluru is set for a major expansion of its transport infrastructure under a comprehensive 15-year development plan for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region.

The plan focuses on improving movement across the city and strengthening connectivity with its surrounding areas.

Several mobility projects were discussed at an Advisory Committee meeting on the economic development of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region, chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The proposals cover multiple modes of transport, including Metro, suburban rail, RRTS, roads and high-speed rail.

Bengaluru Metro network to expand by 312 km

A major focus of the mobility plan is the expansion of the Metro network in Bengaluru. The plan proposes developing an additional 312 km of Metro network by 2037.

The proposed expansion is aimed at strengthening public transport within Bengaluru and improving connections across the wider metropolitan region.

With the city continuing to expand towards its peripheral areas, the additional Metro network is expected to support movement across different parts of the region.

72 km of additional suburban rail connectivity proposed

The development plan also includes 72 km of additional suburban rail connectivity.

Suburban rail is expected to play an important role in improving connections between Bengaluru and its surrounding areas. The proposed expansion would add to the region’s rail-based public transport network and provide another mode of connectivity for people travelling between the city and peripheral areas.

210-km ring road to connect 10 major hubs

Road connectivity is another key part of the proposed mobility expansion. The plan discussed a 210-km ring road connecting 10 major hubs across the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region.

The proposed ring road is intended to strengthen connections between major areas while improving movement around the city and its peripheral regions. The meeting also discussed a proposal to connect Phase 2 of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) with NICE Road.

RRTS corridors to connect Bengaluru with key cities

The mobility plan also includes a 270-km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) connecting Bengaluru with three important corridors.

The proposed RRTS network would cover the Bengaluru–Tumakuru, Bengaluru–Mysuru and Bengaluru–KGF corridors. These corridors are expected to strengthen regional connectivity and provide faster rail-based connections between Bengaluru and surrounding cities.

Mumbai–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail extension to Mysuru

The meeting also discussed extending the proposed Mumbai–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail corridor up to Mysuru.

If taken forward, the extension would expand the reach of the proposed high-speed rail network beyond Bengaluru and provide connectivity towards Mysuru.