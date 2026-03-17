BJP MLA ST Somashekar on Monday asked the Karnataka government to cancel the 30-year lease given to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Limited. The company runs the private toll expressway connecting Tumakuru Road to Hosur Road. He raised concerns about how NICE officials have been handling road connectivity issues between NICE Road and parts of his Yeshwantpur constituency in Bengaluru, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Replying in the Assembly, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi said, “A Cabinet sub-committee under the home minister is looking into the issue. The sub-committee was asked to arrive at a final decision, as there are several problems along the road. After we submit a report, the Government can provide a permanent solution to these problems.”

Problems faced by commuters

During Question Hour, Somashekar highlighted the poor condition of flyovers connecting nearby villages to the road. He accused NICE of not maintaining these bridges despite collecting “Rs 10 crore per day” in tolls. “Despite the collection, bridges that connect to places along the road are three decades old. Not even a scooter can pass,” he said, adding that eight such bridges fall in his constituency, the report mentioned.

He also said that he has submitted several petitions over the past 10 years to different governments, but no action was taken. According to him, NICE has ignored government directions. “NICE is adamant. Nothing could be done during the BJP’s rule. It is the same situation under Congress’s rule now. Only if the Government cancels the 30-year lease of land to the company can people benefit,” he said.

Jarkiholi admitted that the government has written to NICE twice since September 2024, asking the company to fix the issues.

Long-standing controversy and legal disputes

The NICE Road project has been controversial for years due to allegations of irregular land allotment. The government and the company have been in a legal dispute for almost two decades.

Jarkiholi said that the government will take a decision on action against NICE after the cabinet sub-committee, led by the home minister, submits its report. He also alleged that NICE has been increasing toll charges without informing the government and has not paid compensation to farmers, The New Indian Express reported.

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Raising the issue again in the Assembly, Somashekar said that farmers who gave land for the Hosur-Magadi Road project under NICE have still not received compensation even after 35 years. He pointed out that while NICE earns around Rs 10 crore daily, it has not fulfilled its promises. “Several connecting bridges are in poor condition and have not been repaired. I have requested both PWD and NICE, but nothing has been done,” the news outlet quoted Somashekar as saying.

He added that earlier cabinet sub-committees had also looked into the matter, but nothing was resolved. “Governments have failed to take action. If government land given on lease is withdrawn and taken back, the bridges can be repaired. Whenever action is initiated, NICE approaches the court and obtains a stay,” he said.