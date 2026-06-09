The Bengaluru Metro Blue Line project has reached a major milestone with the delivery of its first train set by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). The six-coach train marks significant progress in the development of the new metro corridor, which is expected to improve connectivity across the city and provide a faster mode of transport for commuters.

With the first train now delivered, the project moves into its next phase. The train will undergo extensive testing and inspections to assess its performance, safety systems, and operational readiness before passenger services can begin on the Blue Line.

Driverless Trains with Modern Technology

The Blue Line trains are being built for driverless operations and will feature advanced technology. They are equipped with modern control systems, automated operations, and enhanced safety features to ensure smooth and reliable services.

About the Blue Line

The Blue Line is a key part of Bengaluru Metro’s expansion plans. The Blue Line will connect KR Puram and Central Silk Board, improving connectivity between important residential and commercial areas of the city. The new corridor is expected to reduce travel time and help ease traffic congestion on some of Bengaluru’s busiest roads.

Blue Line to Boost Airport Connectivity

The Phase 2B section of the Blue Line is being developed as Bengaluru’s airport metro corridor. The 37-km route will connect the city to Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli through 17 stations.

Once completed, the airport line will provide a fast and convenient travel option for passengers heading to and from the airport. The arrival of the first train set highlights the continued progress of the Blue Line project and brings Bengaluru closer to a modern, driverless metro system.