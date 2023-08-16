Bengaluru metro update: Namma metro’s Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram metro line to launch in September, says CM Siddaramaiah

The eagerly anticipated inauguration of the two-kilometer Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram stretch on the Bengaluru metro’s purple line has been pushed once again. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his Independence Day speech, announced that this stretch will become operational in September 2023.

“Bengaluru metro network stands second in the whole country. By September this year, Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram and Kengeri – Challaghatta lines will become operational. By December this year, Nagasandra – Madavara expansion will also be completed,” Siddaramaiah said.

The demand for integrating the missing link on the purple line has been steadily increasing, however, the deadlines continue to extend month by month. Earlier, the missing link was projected to open in June but was postponed to August.

On the other hand, the chief minister also informed that the Nagasandra-Madavara extension on the Namma metro’s green line and the new line between RV Road and Bommanahalli are also expected to be operational by the end of this year, December 2023.

All you need to know about Baiyappanahalli – Krishnarajapuram metro stretch

The trial operations commenced for Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli-Krishnarajapuram metro stretch in late July, with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) closely overseeing these trial runs.

The trial runs are conducted to check the speed and civil interface, track alignment and other technical challenges, before the commercial inauguration of the route. Moreover, a load test was also performed on the Open Web Grinder (OWG) installed on the top of the Indian Railways tracks in Bennaganahalli.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will subsequently evaluate the line’s readiness and provide the green light for its inauguration.

Notably, this two-kilometers long stretch on Namma metro’s purple line will connect the Whitefield area with other parts of central and south Bengaluru.