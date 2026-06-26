Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line faced another service disruption on Thursday evening after a door malfunction stalled a train near Cubbon Park Metro Station.

This comes just a day after a major technical issue had already impacted services on the same line, causing inconvenience to hundreds of commuters.

A commuter told The Indian Express that the train experienced repeated door opening and closing problems, forcing it to stop operations for several minutes. Many commuters were stranded for over 20 minutes, including inside a tunnel, before services were normalised.

The disruption led to cascading delays during peak evening hours, with several stations such as Majestic, Vidhana Soudha, and Cubbon Park witnessing heavy crowding.

Yet another disruption hit Bengaluru Metro last night, a technical snag where doors jammed at cubbon park station, leaving the rail stranded for 17 mins, caused a ripple effect at all stations on the purple line and left thousands waiting at the stations. pic.twitter.com/yGGK80RTmR — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) June 26, 2026

Metal chain found stuck in door mechanism

In an official press release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said a preliminary investigation found that a commuter’s metal chain had gotten stuck in the train door guideway. This prevented the doors from closing properly, which led to the delay and disruption in Metro services.

Previous disruption on Purple Line caused major delays

The latest incident comes shortly after another disruption hit the Purple Line of Namma Metro earlier this week, adding to commuter frustration. On Tuesday evening, around 6:45 pm, services were affected due to a technical fault in a train near Cubbon Park Metro Station. The issue occurred in an underground section and led to a temporary halt in train movement on the route.

The sudden breakdown resulted in heavy crowding at stations like Majestic Metro Station and Cubbon Park. Many commuters were left waiting for extended periods, while others switched to cabs and auto-rickshaws, which saw increased demand.

Stranded commuters seen taking rides in trucks

After Tuesday evening’s disruption, several videos circulating online showed commuters climbing into lorries and goods trucks to reach their destinations. With heavy rush at metro stations, cabs and auto-rickshaws were hard to find due to high demand, leaving many commuters with no option but to take other vehicles.