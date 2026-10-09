Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line is moving closer to opening, with the safety inspection of its 7.5-km elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere now complete.

The section is expected to give commuters in southern Bengaluru another metro option, with six stations planned along the route.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, V. Venkatasubramanian, carried out the statutory inspection from October 6 to 8. The inspection is a key step before the elevated corridor can receive authorisation to begin passenger services.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: Safety inspection completed

The three-day inspection covered the elevated corridor, trains and supporting infrastructure. The CMRS team inspected the mainline using a motor trolley on October 6 and 7, along with facilities at Kothanur Depot and train trials on the route.

On October 8, the inspection covered the Operations Control Centre at Baiyappanahalli.

Several approvals had already been secured before the safety inspection.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) received the speed certificate from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in August 2026.

The Railway Board subsequently granted provisional sanction for the rolling stock, while the Independent Safety Assessor certified the signalling system.

The completion of the CMRS inspection brings the elevated section closer to opening. However, the date for starting commuter services has not yet been confirmed.

Pink Line route: 6 stations on the first stretch

The first section to open will run for 7.5 km between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. The six stations are Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM Bengaluru, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere.

The full Pink Line will extend for 21.25 km from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara. It will include a 7.5-km elevated section and a 13.76-km underground stretch, with 18 stations planned across the corridor.

Jayadeva Hospital to provide Yellow Line interchange

The elevated Pink Line will connect with the Yellow Line at Jayadeva Hospital station. This interchange will allow commuters to switch between the two corridors and reach more parts of Bengaluru by metro.

For people travelling from southern Bengaluru, the connection could make daily journeys easier by reducing the need to change to road transport for onward travel.

Pink Line to improve connectivity, ease daily travel

The new Pink Line stretch is expected to make daily travel easier for commuters in southern Bengaluru, particularly those travelling along Bannerghatta Road and nearby areas.

Once operational, the 7.5-km corridor will provide another public transport option for office-goers and other commuters, potentially reducing dependence on private vehicles.

The interchange at Jayadeva Hospital will further improve connectivity by allowing commuters to switch to the Yellow Line.