Bengaluru’s Metro Pink Line is likely to open for commuters soon, with the 7.5-km elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere finally getting safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

Karnataka’s Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development and Parliamentary Affairs shared the update on X, confirming that the 7.5-km stretch received safety clearance.

We are happy to obtain the clearance from Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety for elevated portion of the Metro Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. After considerable effort, we now have the safety sanction. We are ready to launch public service as soon as the Govt of India gives a date for inauguration. We have already written to them requesting for the date. We are eagerly looking forward to inaugurate the elevated Pink Line and take another step towards serving people better by expanding the Namma Metro network. There is more work ahead, and we remain committed to moving it forward. #BetterBengaluru — Krishna Byre Gowda (@krishnabgowda) October 28, 2026

The minister said the authorities are ready to begin passenger services and are awaiting the Government of India’s announcement of the inauguration date.

Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere: Route and station details

The 7.5-km elevated section will connect Kalena Agrahara with Tavarekere, passing through several key locations in south Bengaluru. According to The Indian Express report, the stretch will have six stations: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM-B, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital and Tavarekere.

The route will provide metro access to residential neighbourhoods and important destinations in the area. Once services begin, commuters will be able to use the new section to travel between these locations without relying entirely on road transport.

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Full Pink Line to connect Kalena Agrahara with Nagawara

The elevated stretch is part of Bengaluru Metro’s 21.25-km Pink Line, which will connect Kalena Agrahara in the south with Nagawara in the north, Indian Express reported.

The full corridor will have 18 stations and comprise both elevated and underground sections.

The line will include a 7.5-km elevated section and a 13.76-km underground corridor. Once the entire line is operational, it will connect several key areas, including MG Road, Pottery Town, IIM Bangalore, JP Nagar 4th Phase and Hulimavu.

The full corridor is planned to improve metro connectivity across Bengaluru by linking southern neighbourhoods with areas further north.

Jayadeva Hospital station to connect Pink Line with Yellow Line

Jayadeva Hospital station will serve as an interchange between the Pink Line and the Yellow Line, allowing commuters to switch lines for onward journeys.

The Yellow Line runs from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra, connecting key areas such as Electronic City.

The interchange will make it easier for Pink Line commuters to reach more parts of Bengaluru. It will also improve access to the Yellow Line for people travelling towards Electronic City and other areas along the route.

Pink Line to boost connectivity and ease road traffic

The new 7.5-km stretch will connect six stations in south Bengaluru, giving residents and office-goers better access to metro services. Commuters will have another option for daily travel between these areas, reducing their dependence on road transport.

The new section could also help ease traffic on busy roads as more people use the metro for their journeys. Once the full Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara becomes operational, commuters will have access to a wider metro network across the city.