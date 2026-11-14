Commuters in Bengaluru have a new travel option as passenger services on the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and S.G. Palaya (Suddagunte Palya) start today, November 14, 2026. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has released the operating timetable for the newly inaugurated section. It also shares details on the first and last train departures and service frequencies throughout the week.

As per the official release by BMRCL on its official X account, trains will run every night during weekday peak hours and every 10 minutes during off-peak periods and weekends. The announcement comes in the evening after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the elevated section of the Pink Line on November 13.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: First and last train timings

BMRCL has also announced different first-train timings depending on the day of the week.

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Day First train from Kalena Agrahara First train from S.G. Palya Monday 4:55 am 5:00 am Tuesday to Saturday 6:00 am 6:00 am Sunday 7:00 am 7:00 am

Monday services will commence earlier than those on other days. The last train from Kalena Agrahara will leave at 10:50 pm, whereas the final service from S.G. Palya will leave at 10:45 pm, as per BMRCL.

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How frequently will Pink Line trains operate?

Passengers using the new section for daily travel can expect different frequencies depending on the day and time. From Monday to Friday, trains will operate at eight-minute intervals during peak hours. During the off period, services will operate every 10 minutes.

On Saturdays and Sundays, trains will run at 10-minute intervals

BMRCL has also stated that train services may be revised depending on passenger traffic patterns. The corporation has not mentioned the exact peak-hour time bands in the release.

Bangalore Metro Pink Line: Route and project details

The newly operational sections form part of the larger Pink Line corridor, which is being developed to boost metro connectivity across Bengaluru. As per the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the complete link will extend around 21.26 km between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara, consisting of a 7.5-km elevated stretch and a 13.76-km underground section.

The entire corridor is planned to have 18 stations, comprising six on the elevated section and 12 underground stations. JICA has supported Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 through Japanese Official Development Assistance. The new section is likely to offer an additional public transport option for people travelling along the Bannerghatta Road corridor.

When will the entire Bengaluru Metro Pink Line become functional?

Although passenger services have commenced on the elevated section, the complete Pink Line is not yet operational. As per JICA’s November 13 official update, the remaining underground section is likely to become operational by mid-2027.

Once completed, the corridor is planned to enhance metro connectivity to important parts of Bengaluru, including MG Road and Pottery Town. For now, passengers travelling between Kalena Agrahara and S.G. Palya can plan their journey as per BMRCL’s announced train timings and frequencies. The corporation has also stated that service interval duration could change depending on passenger demand.