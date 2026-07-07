For many metro commuters, reaching the station or finding transport after a train journey can be challenging. To make this last-mile travel smoother, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), in partnership with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), has introduced dedicated Metro feeder bus services across key parts of Bengaluru.

The new services are designed to help commuters travel conveniently between Metro stations and nearby residential areas, business districts, and major employment hubs.

With six dedicated feeder routes now operational, commuters can expect easier access to the Metro network without depending on multiple modes of transport.

The feeder buses will connect important Metro stations, including Electronic City, Hosa Road, K.R. Pura and Benniganahalli, providing a seamless link for daily office-goers, residents, and other Metro users.

Electronic City to Benniganahalli Metro Station Feeder Service

One of the newly introduced feeder services connects Electronic City Wipro Gate to Tin Factory ( Benniganahalli Metro Station). The route covers several important locations, including:

Electronic City Wipro Gate – Electronic City – Konappana Agrahara – Hosa Road – Haralur – Sarjapura Road Junction – Kadubeesanahalli – Marathahalli Bridge Junction – Doddanekundi Railway Bridge – Mahadevapura Junction – K.R. Puram Railway Station – Tin Factory (Benniganahalli Metro Station).

This route will help commuters travelling between the Electronic City employment corridor and the Metro network.

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Easy access to metro stations for commuters

The introduction of feeder buses is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters by reducing the difficulty of reaching Metro stations from nearby areas. Office-goers, students, and residents can now plan their journeys better with a dedicated transport option that connects key locations directly with Metro stations.

The service will help reduce dependence on private vehicles and other uncertain travel options, offering commuters a more comfortable and reliable way to complete their daily commute.