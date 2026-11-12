The proposed 37.8 km Sarjapur-Hebbal Metro corridor is still waiting for central sanction, with Karnataka underlining a 22-month wait for the project. The state government approved Namma Metro Phase 3A in January 2025, but the Centre’s clearance remains pending, as per the details shared by Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on X.

In his official post, the minister emphasised the need for cooperation between the Centre and the state to speed up Bengaluru’s Metro expansion. The related posts also highlighted concerns over funding responsibilities, increasing project costs and delays in approvals.

The Karnataka government has raised demand for faster clearance of Phase 3A and greater central participation in meeting additional project costs.

Bengaluru Metro Phase 3A: What is the status of the Sarjapur-Hebbal corridor?

The proposed Phase 3A corridor will interlink Sarjapur and Hebbal, spanning a distance of 37.8 km. According to the minister’s post, Karnataka gave approval to the project in January 2025. However, the proposal is still waiting for approval from the Centre.

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The state also pointed out a 22-month waiting period and cautioned that delays could add to project expenditure. For commuters, the proposed corridor is likely to expand metro connectivity between Sarjapur and Hebbal. However, a construction start date or an expected opening timeline has not been given.

Namma Metro funding: Karnataka claims it bears 85% of project costs

The minister’s post on X also draws attention towards the distribution of financial responsibilities between the Karnataka government and the Centre. As per the figures shared, the total approved costs of the Namma Metro projects stand at Rs 77,891 crore.

Out of which, Karnataka’s share has been Rs 65,291 crore or 83.8%, whereas the Centre’s contribution has been placed at Rs 12,600 crore, accounting for 16.2%.

The state also highlighted the difference between the 50:50 ownership structure of the Metro corporation and the financial responsibilities attributed to the two governments.

Foreign loans and land acquisition: What has Karnataka highlighted?

The post underscored two major financial obligations that the Karnataka government bears. Foreign loans, totalling Rs 28, 958 crore, are to be repaid entirely by Karnataka, along with interest, even though the Centre facilitates the borrowing.

Rs 14,404 crore has been shown towards land acquisition and rehabilitation expenses, which it says are being funded by Karnataka. These expenses form part of the state’s broader issues that financial responsibilities related to expanding Bengaluru’s metro network.

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Metro project costs surged by Rs 24,641 crore

The Karnataka government also mentioned the increase of Rs 24,641 crore in the costs of the first three phases of Namma Metro. The state bears most of the additional financial burden arising from cost escalations.

What has Karnataka demanded from the Centre?

The Karnataka government has presented two major demands concerning Bengaluru Metro’s expansion. First, it has sought sanction for the proposed 37.8 km Sarjapur-Hebbal Phase 3A corridor without further delay.

Second, the state has requested the Centre to share the additional financial burden coming from cost escalations in Metro projects.

In his post on X, Krishna Byre Gowda stressed the importance of cooperation and timely decisions for Bengaluru’s transport infrastructure. The minister stated, “Our focus remains a better-connected #BetterBengaluru.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivkumar, in a separate post on X, stated, “Karnataka’s contribution to Namma Metro goes far beyond construction.” He also underlined the state’s role in land acquisition, operations, financial support and loan repayment. According to details he shared on X, Karnataka has already given Rs 7,892 crore toward loan repayments, support for operating losses, and tax reimbursements.