Bangladesh to launch 3 major infrastructure projects with Indian aid during PM Sheikh Hasina’s visit

Bangladesh is all set to launch three major infrastructure projects, including a power plant and Railway Links, under India’s financial assistance in September. Three major infrastructure projects to be launched during Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s India visit for the G20 summit in September this year.

The three infrastructural projects are – Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2, 65-kilometre-long Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link, Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link.

India envoy meets Bangladesh PM

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma made this announcement after holding a wide-ranging discussions on the India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship.

Also Read Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean shakes Central America

Taking Forward All-Encompassing India-Bangladesh Friendship! HC Pranay Verma called on the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina today at Ganabhaban in Dhaka and held wide-ranging discussions on the India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said on Twitter.

After the meeting, Bangladesh premier’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said that both the Bangladesh prime minister and the Indian envoy expressed satisfaction over the state of the bilateral relations.

“Sheikh Hasina wished India will raise voice, particularly for the Global South alongside the entire world, during the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi,” Karim said.

The meeting was also attended by Bangladesh PM’s Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, PMO Secretary, Mohammad Salahuddin and Indian Deputy High Commissioner Dr Binoy George.

According to the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) national news agency of Dhaka, Taka-Rupee exchange system between Bangladesh and India was also discussed in the meeting along with connectivity and ongoing projects under the Indian LoCs and grants.

Additionally, the statement form the Indian High Commissioner also mentioned that two types of credit cards one Rupee and the other Taka Card will be issued.

Both sides will issue these cards so that people of the two countries can use the cards for their payments, BSS quoted Verma as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)