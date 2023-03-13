Bangalore residents to get Metro access within 1-2 km of workplace, home! Interesting details inside

Good news for Bengalurean! The residents will be able to get access to Metro within a distance of 1-2 km from their respective workplaces or home within the next decade. The move comes after the Karnataka government prepared an action plan to launch four new metro lines.

According to reports, the action plan formulated by the Karnataka department of planning, program monitoring, and statistics and the industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FICCI) has recommended the construction of four new metro lines by 2032. It has been recommended that the two new routes and two extensions of the metro line will be a part of the Namma Metro project phase 3.

New Metro lines:-

According to the proposal, the new metro lines will be built are – (a) Old Airport Road, from MG Road to Hope Farm via Marathahalli and Whitefield/IT corridor, and (b) Nagawara – Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) via Thanisandra/Bharatiya City.

Metro extension:-

As per the proposal, the following lines will be extended – (a) extension of Katamanallur/Hoskote, and (b) extension of Bannerghatta to Jigani.

Project cost:-

These four new metro lines will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 27,000 crore. Of these, the new metro corridors – Old Airport Road, from MG Road to Hope Farm via Marathahalli and Whitefield/IT corridor will be built at a cost of Rs 9,600 crore, while Nagawara – Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) via Thanisandra/Bharatiya City will be built at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore. The two new metro extensions will cost – Rs 2,400 crore for the extension of Katamanallur/Hoskote, and Rs 4,800 crore for the extension of Bannerghatta to Jigani.

Project length:-

The length of the two new metro corridors is – (a) 16 km for Old Airport Road, from MG Road to Hope Farm via Marathahalli, and (b) 25 km for Whitefield/IT corridor. The length of the two new metro extensions is – (a) 6 km for Katamanallur/Hoskote and (b) 12 km for the extension of Bannerghatta to Jigani.

Presently, the Bengaluru Metro Rail is operational in a 56 km network. The works of the metro rail project connecting Central Silk Board Junction to Kempegowda International Airport of 58.19 km length with 30 stations are under progress at a fast pace. The govt has planned to operationalize a 40.15 km length metro route in the current year.