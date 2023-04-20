Aviation Minister says 25 Indian airports presently use 100% green energy; target to make 121 airports carbon neutral by 2025

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced at the ‘European Union-India Aviation Summit’ on Thursday that 25 Indian airports are currently using 100% green energy. The minister further stated that by 2025, another 121 airports will also achieve the target of zero carbon emissions. The Indian government is encouraging airports to use green energy by 2024 and achieve net zero by 2030.

The contribution of the aviation industry to carbon emissions is being monitored carefully by the Indian government, and measures have been taken to reduce and offset emissions, news agency PTI reported. Scindia stressed that India and the European Union share a common goal of combating climate change.

‘India world’s fastest growing aviation industry’



The Aviation Minister also noted that India has implemented a reformed regulatory mechanism to promote aircraft manufacturing in the country. “We have reformed the regulatory environment to make it as conducive as possible. I urge industry players from the European Union to tap into these opportunities and become part of the fastest growing aviation industry in the world,” PTI quoted Scindia as saying.

Significance of the summit



The summit aims to strengthen EU-India air transport ties and address shared challenges and opportunities, including post-Covid recovery of air space and traffic, sustainable aviation, safety measures, and unmanned aircraft systems.

India’s efforts to shift towards sustainable aviation align with the global push to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. By investing in green energy and implementing regulatory reforms, India is demonstrating its commitment to achieving a more sustainable aviation industry.