For thousands of people living in parts of East Delhi and North East Delhi, the day often begins and ends in traffic. Long waits for buses, overcrowded roads, rising travel costs, and exhausting daily commutes have become a routine for office workers, students, and families. A journey that should take 20 minutes often stretches to an hour or more during peak traffic hours. But that is going to change as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a new metro corridor under Phase V(B) that will connect Shastri Park and Mayur Vihar Phase III.

About Delhi Metro’s Shastri Park-Mayur Vihar Phase III new corridor— Route, Stations

The proposed metro corridor between Shastri Park and Mayur Vihar Phase III will span 13.2 kilometres and include a total of 8 stations, out of which 3 stations will be underground while 5 will be elevated. It will also provide better access to several residential neighbourhoods and commercial areas, helping thousands of passengers save time during their everyday journeys.

Once operational, the metro line will connect important localities such as Mayur Vihar Phase III, New Kondli, Patparganj, Geeta Colony, Gandhi Nagar Market, and Kailash Nagar, making daily travel faster and more convenient for thousands of commuters. The new corridor is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Central and South-East Delhi, making daily travel easier for commuters.

Other routes planned in Delhi Metro Phase V(B) – Full List

Apart from the proposed Shastri Park to Mayur Vihar Phase III corridor, Delhi Metro Phase V(B) will include six other new routes aimed at improving connectivity across different parts of the capital. The entire Phase V(B) network will cover 97.16 kilometres with a total of 65 stations. Check out all the details related to these new corridors below:

S. No. Route Length (km) Stations 1 Dhansa Bus Stand – Nangloi 11.86 km 9 stations 2 Central Secretariat – Kishangarh 15.97 km 10 stations 3 Samaypur Badli – Narela 12.89 km 8 stations 4 Kirti Nagar – Palam 9.96 km 6 stations 5 Jor Bagh – Mithapur 16.99 km 12 stations 6 Shastri Park – Mayur Vihar Phase III 13.2 km 8 stations 7 Keshavpuram – Rohini Sector 34 16.29 km 12 stations Total 97.16 km 65 Stations

Faster travel, Less traffic: What will this Metro Line change for commuters?

The new Shastri Park–Mayur Vihar Phase III metro corridor is expected to completely reshape daily travel for commuters in East and North-East Delhi. By offering a faster and more direct route, it will significantly cut down long road journeys that are often delayed by traffic jams and congestion.

For residents of areas like Patparganj, Geeta Colony, Kailash Nagar, and New Kondli, the line will bring much smoother connectivity to key parts of the city, including Central and South-East Delhi. It will also reduce the pressure on overcrowded buses and private vehicles, helping ease traffic on busy roads.