Attention for commuters of Delhi Metro! The entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro station has been closed for the second consecutive day today. This is due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river. However, the interchange facility is available at the station.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a senior DMRC official said, “Entry and Exit facility closed today. Interchange available.” However, the Delhi Metro service is operating normally on all other corridors.

Restriction on Speed

The Delhi Metro trains are operating with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. The officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Precaution on four Metro bridges

All the trains passing through the four Metro bridges on river Yamuna are being operated at a slow speed. These four bridges are – Yamuna Bank (698.8 m on Blue Line), Nizamuddin (602.8 m on Pink Line), Kalindi Kunj (574 m on Magenta Line), and Shastri Park (553 m on Red Line).

About Yamuna Bank Metro station:-

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRCs) Yamuna Bank metro station is one of the major stations on the Blue Line. The station acts as an interchange between Line 3 and 4 i.e. Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City and Yamuna Bank to Vaishali. The station is Divyangjan (disabled) friendly. The station has three lifts and three escalators.

The station also has a parking facility which consists of 130 four wheelers, 150 two wheelers, and forty cycles. The Yamuna Bank Metro station has four platforms – Platform 1 (towards Noida Electronic City), Platform 2 (towards Dwarka Sector-21), Platform 3 (towards Vaishali), and Platform 4 (towards Dwarka).

Yamuna crosses danger mark

The swollen river has crossed the danger mark, flooding low-lying areas near the banks. On Thursday, the water level in Yamuna was at 208.53 metres.