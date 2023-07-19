Attention Delhi Metro commuters! Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk metro station to remain shut from today onwards – Here’s why

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday (July 18) announced that exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from July 19, 2023. According to a tweet from DMRC, the station exit will remain closed due to civil renovation work.

“Entry/exit from Gate No 8 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 19/07/2023 (Wednesday) for civil renovation work,” the DMRC said in a tweet. The daily commuters can use Gate No. 7 for exit and entry purposes instead.

DMRC’s Rajiv Chowk Station

Delhi Metro’s Rajiv Chowk Station is situated in the heart of the national capital, Connaught Place, and is one of the busiest stations on the network. It handles 5 lakh passengers every day.

The station has as many as eight exit and entry gates to regulate influx of passengers. It is a transfer station between the Blue Line on the upper level and the Yellow Line on the lower level.

Earlier last week, due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and the resultant inundation of low-lying areas, DMRC on July 13 had closed the entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station.

The statement from the Delhi Metro had informed that the Yamuna Bank Metro Station is “currently inaccessible” while adding that the interchange facility is still available.

“Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available,” the DMRC had said in a tweet.