Attention Delhi Metro commuters! Entry, exit from THIS gate of Rajiv Chowk station to remain shut – Here’s why

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that entry and exit from Gate No 1 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from July 29, 2023. According to a tweet from DMRC, the station exit will remain closed due to civil renovation work. The daily commuters can use Gate No. 2 for exit and entry purposes instead.

“Entry/exit from Gate No 1 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 29/07/2023 (Saturday) for civil renovation work. Passengers can use Gate No 2 for entry/exit,” the DMRC said in a tweet.

Delhi Metro’s Rajiv Chowk Station

Delhi Metro’s Rajiv Chowk Station is situated in the heart of the national capital, Connaught Place, and is one of the busiest stations on the network. It handles 5 lakh passengers every day.

The station has as many as eight exit and entry gates to regulate the influx of passengers. It is a transfer station between the Blue Line on the upper level and the Yellow Line on the lower level.

Launch of Virtual Shopping app for Delhi Metro

In other developments, Delhi Metro is also set to launch its very own app which will allow daily commuters to buy products and book services while travelling in metro trains. This will be country’s first virtual shopping app for the metro trains.

The ‘Momentum 2.0’, a specially designed application is set to be launched by August, 2023. However, the date and time of the launch is not known.