Attention Bengaluru commuters! Traffic congestion likely to be seen in Old Madras Road’s KR Puram stretch till August

The J B Nagar Traffic Police has issued an alert for daily commuters regarding traffic congetsion at the Beniganahalli-Old Madras road junction over the next few days till August. The congestion is to be expected due to repair and improvement works on a railway bridge between Baiyapanahalli and Hosur railway stations, The Indian Express reported.

People travelling on the Old Madras Road towards KR Puram have been asked to use alternate routes to avoid the overbridge at the Beniganahalli junction which will be undergoing repair works. The suggestions given by the police include the use of a railway underpass to the left of the overbridge or the left turn towards Kasturinagar on the Old Madras Road to go via the Baiyapanahalli Metro station and to use the service road of the Outer Ring Road to go towards KR Puram.

The work at Beniganahalli is to facilitate the completion of the metro line between Baiyapanahalli and KR Puram running parallel to the Old Madras Road.

Region prone to traffic



The stretch between Beniganahalli and Bengaluru city is prone to long traffic jams and sees a lot of tech and other sectors workers travel to tech and industrial parks in Mahadevapura, Whitefield, KR Puram and other places in the east of Bengaluru. The proposed work at the overbridge may disrupt the traffic for many days in future.

Metro line under construction



The metro conncection between Baiyapanahalli and Whitefield is partially operational as the section between Baiyapanahalli and KR Puram remains incomplete due to delays in the construction of open web girder across the track at Beniganahalli.

The BMRCL extended the Purple Line from Baiyapanahalli to Whitefield, of which the 13.75-kilometre line from KR Puram to Whitefield has been operational. The 2-kilometre section between Baiyapanahalli to KR Puram has remained closed due to delays.



The KR Puram- Whitefield line has been under use by nearly 30,000 passengers daily. However, commuters have had to depend on feeder bus services and other modes of transport to reach the KR Puram station after getting down at Baiyapanahalli and vice versa.