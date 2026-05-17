The Ministry of Railways has officially launched the inaugural run of the new Bengaluru-Mumbai Express on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The new train service was flagged off virtually by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier today.

Managed and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone, this bi-weekly express is expected to optimise railway travel between India’s primary IT hub and its financial capital for thousands of passengers.

According to Dr. Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of SWR, the express connection will immensely benefit commuters travelling for business, higher education, tourism, and employment opportunities between Bengaluru, North Karnataka, and the Mumbai region.

Furthermore, the service establishes vital commercial links with key intermediate hubs, notably the Hubballi-Dharwad region, Belagavi, and Pune.

Total Run Time and Distance

The express service connects the two cities with a total run time of exactly 24 hours and 5 minutes. The train will cover a track distance of 1,210 km per single journey.

The train will run as a bi-weekly service. Regular operations out of Bengaluru will begin on May 23, 2026, while regular services from Mumbai will start on May 24, 2026.

Ticket Prices and Fares

The ticket fares for the regular bi-weekly operations of Train numbers 16553/16554 have been fixed by the railways depending on the coach class:

Travel Class Ticket Price / Fare Sleeper Class (SL) ₹750 AC 3 Tier (3A) ₹1,880 AC 2 Tier (2A) ₹2,575

The train features a total of 17 modern LHB coaches, which includes 1 AC 2-Tier coach, 4 AC 3-Tier coaches, 6 Sleeper Class coaches, and 4 General Second Class coaches.

Regular Train Schedule and Timings

1. Train No. 16553: SMVT Bengaluru to LTT Mumbai (Saturdays & Tuesdays)

This service departs from Bengaluru every Saturday and Tuesday, completing its run in Mumbai the following day.

Station Arrival Time Departure Time SMVT Bengaluru — 20:35 Tumakuru 22:13 22:15 Davangere 01:23 01:25 SSS Hubballi Jn 03:30 03:40 Dharwad 04:03 04:05 Belagavi 04:45 04:50 Miraj Jn 10:45 10:50 Sangli 11:02 11:05 Karad 12:02 12:05 Satara 13:07 13:10 Lonand 14:17 14:20 Pune 16:50 16:55 Lonavala 17:51 17:55 Karjat 18:37 18:40 Kalyan 19:27 19:30 Thane 19:52 19:55 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus 20:40 —

The inaugural special on May 17 ran on a one-off modified timing, departing Bengaluru at 10:00 hrs and reaching Mumbai at 10:30 hrs the next day.

2. Train No. 16554: LTT Mumbai to SMVT Bengaluru (Sundays & Wednesdays)

The return service departs from Mumbai every Sunday and Wednesday night, arriving in Bengaluru the next evening.