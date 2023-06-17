Another achievement for Delhi Metro! DMRC to operate and maintain Mumbai Metro’s underground Line 3 – All details here

Another achievement for Delhi Metro! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been awarded a contract to operate and maintain Mumbai’s Metro underground Line-3. This comes after the DMRC emerged as the lowest bidder in the tendering process.

Presently, The Mumbai Metro Line-3 is currently under construction, under the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA). It is likely to be operationalized in parts from the end of this year onwards.

Also Read Good News for Delhi Metro commuters! DMRC launches encroachment removal drive to provide barrier free movement for commuters



Contract:-

The contract is valid for a period of ten years. In a statement, the DMRC said, “MMRCL is happy to be associated with DMRC, one of the leading metro operating companies in the country, for operation and maintenance of Mumbai’s first underground metro line.”

Role and responsibilities of DMRC on Mumbai’s Metro underground Line 3:-

The DMRC will play an important role in maintaining and operating Mumbai’s Metro first underground Line. The DMRC will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the 33.5 km long Line-3 with 27 stations including management of operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, maintenance of trains and all metro systems infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of passengers.

About Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC):-

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has a vast experience of two decades of operating metro services in Delhi covering around 400 kms network. In India, the Delhi Metro is involved in the construction of the Mumbai and Patna Metros besides being the consultant for various other Metros.

The DMRC is also expanding its footprint across the world in the consultancy business – Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, the DMRC is working as a General Consultant for Dhaka Metro.

It is also bidding for metro projects across various countries such as – Israel’s Tel Aviv, Egypt’s Alexandria, Bahrain, Mauritius, and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City.