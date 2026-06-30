A major connectivity boost is set to change the way people travel in Delhi-NCR. Imagine getting down at the Anand Vihar Railway Station and simply walking through a covered skywalk to catch a bus at ISBT Kaushambi, or directly reaching the Delhi Metro, or even the Namo Bharat Corridor, all without dealing with road traffic or long walking routes.

This could soon become reality as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) plans to build a skywalk with travelators at the Anand Vihar multimodal hub in Delhi. The aim is to connect all major transport systems in one easy walking network.

Through the new skywalk, commuters will be able to switch between train, bus, metro, and Namo Bharat in one smooth movement, which will make their daily travel less tiring.

NCRTC floats tender to speed up construction work

To move the project forward, NCRTC has floated a tender for the construction of the skywalk. The selected contractor will be responsible for completing the work within 15 months.

The project includes building a fully connected skywalk with travelators linking Anand Vihar Railway Station, ISBT Kaushambi, Delhi Metro stations (Line 3 and Line 4 connectivity at Anand Vihar), and Namo Bharat station and corridor (Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut route).

It will also include a foot-over-bridge system for smooth movement between the Namo Bharat station and the Delhi Metro station at Anand Vihar.

Better Interchange and First–Last Mile Connectivity

The main aim of this project is to make daily travel and interchange easier for commuters. Right now, people often struggle with long walking distances, heavy crowding, and road traffic while switching between different transport modes at Anand Vihar.

The upcoming skywalk is expected to provide a direct, covered walking route between all major transport points. With travelators also planned, the effort of walking will be reduced, especially for elderly passengers and those carrying luggage.

Overall, this will improve both interchange and first- and last-mile connectivity, helping commuters complete their journeys in a smoother and more comfortable way from start to finish.