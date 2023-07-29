Alstom India acknowledges Mobility Solutions Ltd with Top Operational Performance Award – A look at projects executed

Alstom Transport India has acknowledged Mobility Solutions Ltd (MSL), a leading provider of automotive components, with the Top Operational Performance Awards for the FY 2022-2023. This comes following MSL’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its significant role in supporting the metro projects in India.

Alstom-MSL collaboration

Both Alstom and MSL have forged strong and marked several successful projects. The collaboration between the two companies began in 2011 when MSL started working with Alstom India. As part of its collaboration with Alstom, MSL has been entrusted with the supply of Metro train Front Mask/Cab exterior and interior parts.

A look at Alstom-MSL’s business in India:-

Alstom India and MSL have successfully executed several metro projects in the country. These are as follows –

Projects Executed:-

Chennai Metro:

The duo successfully executed various projects of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). In Phase 1 project, it manufactured Front Mask for 33 Train Set (66 Front Mask and Interior Panels. The manufacturing process involves – Hand lay-up, painted parts with Gloss above 90 percent. The second phase project involved the execution of 10 trains set for 2019.

Lucknow Metro:

MSL successfully executed the Lucknow Metro

1st Phase Project Interior Paneling Like-Side wall End Partition, Gangway partition.

20 Train Set (80 Coach Interior Panels).

Manufacturing Process:LRTM Pigmented Gel Coated with 70 percent Gloss.

Projects under execution:-

Mumbai Metro:

The Mumbai Metro is under execution.

1 Phase ML3 Project Front Mask for 31, Train Set (62 Front k and D/C Interior Panels).

Manufacturing Process: Hand lay-up, painted parts with Gloss above 90 percent.

Projects under Development:-

Pune Metro

Total order qty 22 TS

Scope of supply FRONT MASK Exterior and Interior Panels, Driver Desk.

Upcoming projects:-