The upcoming Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A has moved forward with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC), the implementing agency for the project, inviting bids for a ₹879.27-crore civil construction package.

The project will extend the metro network towards the airport and strengthen connectivity across key parts of Ahmedabad.

The tender covers the construction of elevated and underground sections along with five metro stations. Once operational, the corridor is expected to provide commuters with a faster, more convenient public transport option for travelling between residential and commercial areas, major transport hubs, and the airport.

Rs.879 Cr Package: Tender details

The civil construction package includes the construction of 4.97 km of elevated viaduct from the Koteshwar Road dead end to the beginning of the underground section.

This portion will include four elevated stations: Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River and Sardar Nagar

The package also includes around 1.01 km of underground metro construction, comprising twin cut-and-cover tunnels, a ramp and one underground station at Airport.

Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A: Length, Stations

The 6.032-km Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A corridor, comprising five stations—four elevated and one underground—will provide direct and faster connectivity between Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, GIFT City and Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport.

Corridor Elevated (No. of Stations) Elevated (Route Length (Km)) Underground (No. of Stations) Underground (Route Length (Km)) Koteshwar Road to Airport 4 5.11 1 0.92

Ahmedabad Metro to get direct Airport connectivity

For daily commuters, one of the key benefits of Phase 2A will be improved access to the airport. The new corridor will connect the existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro network with the airport, making public transport a more convenient option for air travellers as well as people working in and around the airport area.

The corridor will also improve access to important residential and commercial areas that currently have fewer efficient public transport options.

Once operational, the expansion is expected to make journeys across these areas easier while reducing dependence on road-based transport.

₹2,169 cr project to support urban mobility

The overall completion cost of Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A, including interest during construction, is estimated at ₹2,169.04 crore.

Apart from improving public transport, the project is expected to help ease road congestion by providing commuters with an alternative to private vehicles and road-based transport. Better connectivity could also reduce travel times and improve movement across busy parts of Ahmedabad.

With more people shifting to metro services, the corridor is also expected to contribute to lower emissions compared with conventional fossil-fuel-based transport.

Project expected to create jobs

The metro expansion is also expected to generate employment during both construction and operations.

Around 2,000 people are likely to be employed during the peak construction period, while about 500 personnel are expected to be engaged in operations and maintenance once the system becomes operational.

The Phase 2A expansion is therefore expected to add not only a new metro link towards the airport but also improve everyday connectivity for commuters and support further development around the corridor.