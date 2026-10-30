Ahmedabad is set to expand its metro network with two new corridors covering the airport and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Gujarat today to lay the foundation stone for the Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A (Airport Extension) and Phase 2B (GIFT City Extension).

Together, the two corridors will add around 9.36 km to the existing network. The expansion is expected to make daily travel easier for airport passengers, office-goers and people commuting between Ahmedabad and GIFT City.

Here’s a look at the proposed routes, stations, project costs and key benefits.

Phase 2A: Five stations to connect airport with city

The Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A airport extension will cover 6.032 km and have five stations, including four elevated stations and one underground station. The corridor will connect Koteshwar Road to the airport.

The five proposed stations are Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport.

The estimated completion cost of this corridor, including interest during construction (IDC), is Rs 2,169.04 crore.

The extension will bring the airport onto the metro network and improve access to residential and commercial areas that currently have limited direct metro connectivity.

Phase 2B: GIFT City extension route,cost

The Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2B extension will connect GIFT City to Shahpur through a 3.33-km elevated corridor. The proposed stretch will have three stations, extending metro connectivity towards the financial and business district of Gujarat.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs 1,067.35 crore and is scheduled to be completed in approximately four years.

The extension is expected to benefit people travelling between Ahmedabad and GIFT City for employment, business and education.

Ahmedabad Metro network to expand to 77.63 km

Currently, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar have an operational metro network of 68.28 km, covering Phase I and Phase II. The network has 53 stations and has been operational since September 2022 for Phase I and January 2026 for Phase II.

The existing network includes the APMC–Motera Stadium North-South Corridor, the Thaltej Gam–Vastral Gam East-West Corridor, the Motera Stadium–Mahatma Mandir corridor and the GNLU–GIFT City corridor.

With the addition of the proposed Phase 2A and Phase 2B extensions, the active metro network is expected to reach 77.63 km, providing better access to important destinations across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

New metro routes to give Ahmedabad connectivity a boost

The two upcoming extensions will connect different parts of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar region with key areas. While Phase 2A will bring the airport onto the metro network, Phase 2B will strengthen the link with GIFT City, a key business and employment hub.

The airport corridor will improve access from residential and commercial areas to the existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro network.

The GIFT City extension, meanwhile, is expected to make daily commutes easier for employees, business visitors and students travelling between Ahmedabad and the financial district.

Airport, GIFT City metro links to ease road traffic

With better metro access to the airport and GIFT City, commuters may have a convenient alternative to private vehicles and road-based transport. This could help reduce the number of vehicles on busy roads, particularly during peak office and travel hours.

For people heading to the airport, metro connectivity could make journeys more convenient, while employees travelling to GIFT City may benefit from easier daily commutes.

A gradual shift towards public transport could also help reduce traffic congestion, improve vehicle movement and shorten travel times across busy parts of Ahmedabad.

Expanded metro network expected to reduce vehicle emissions

Increasing the share of public transport in daily travel could also bring environmental benefits.

With more people using metro services instead of private vehicles, the expanded network is expected to help reduce dependence on fossil-fuel-based road transport.

Both extensions will contribute to the larger Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro network, potentially helping lower vehicle emissions and supporting more sustainable urban mobility as passenger numbers increase.